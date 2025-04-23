Paris has made parking for heavy cars such as SUVs drastically more expensive. Keystone

In Europe's major cities, parking spaces are disappearing in favor of cycle paths and green spaces. Switzerland is following the trend - with mega bike bridges and car-free zones.

Paris, for example, wants to become a "15-minute city", while Barcelona is fighting air pollution with "superblocks".

Many cities are actively promoting walking and cycling by removing parking spaces, reducing speed limits and investing in new infrastructure such as e-bike subsidies in Rome or a bicycle bridge in Zurich. Show more

Europe's major cities are currently undergoing a profound transformation: cities such as Paris, Barcelona and London are focusing on more green spaces, the expansion of public transport and a more bicycle-friendly infrastructure. The aim is to counter population growth and the challenges of climate change.

In Paris, Mayor Anne Hidalgo is pursuing the vision of a "15-minute city" in which all important facilities can be reached in a short time, as reported by SRF. To achieve this, 70,000 parking spaces have already been removed and replaced with green spaces and cycle paths. In addition, a 30 km/h speed limit has been introduced on most streets to improve air quality and calm traffic.

Barcelona is struggling with high levels of air pollution and is focusing on so-called "superblocks" - city districts in which car traffic is severely restricted. Since March 2020, around eight hectares have been freed from car traffic and converted into sidewalks, playgrounds, cycle paths or restaurant terraces.

Rome subsidizes e-scooters

Other cities are also following suit: London is investing billions in new cycle paths and sidewalks, while Brussels is giving pedestrians and cyclists priority over cars in the city center. In Rome, the government is promoting the purchase of e-bikes and e-scooters with subsidies of up to 500 euros.

Switzerland is also part of this movement. Zurich is planning to build a new mega bike bridge linking city districts 4 and 5. In St. Gallen, a new tunnel for pedestrians and cyclists has been approved to increase safety.

"It is important to build densely"

Experts emphasize the importance of these developments. Regula Lüscher, an expert in architecture and urban planning, tells SRF: "One challenge is to cope with population growth in cities. It is therefore important to build densely and develop existing cities."

Damian Jerjen, Director of the Espace Suisse spatial planning association, points out that asphalted squares lead to heat islands in summer. "Our cities are generally heavily sealed and water can only drain away poorly," he says. More nature, biodiversity and absorbent soils are therefore needed in city centers.

Despite increasing density and population growth, these measures should contribute to a better quality of life - in Switzerland too.

