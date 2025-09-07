The Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, Sweden. AP Photo/Malin Haarala/Keystone

The Esrange Space Center in the far north of Sweden is one of Europe's hopes in reaching for the stars. A launch into orbit from Europe could take place as early as next year.

The hopes of European space travel rest, among other things, on the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, Sweden.

It is located 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle deep in the forest.

Ludwig Moeller, Director of the European Space Policy Institute, believes that a launch into orbit from Europe could succeed as early as next year. Show more

Deep in the forest in the north of Sweden lies a springboard for Europe's path into space. Research rockets and balloons are launched from the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna. Hopes are now pinned on the center that it will be able to stand up to the USA, Russia and China in the future by joining forces with other institutions on the continent.

So far, Europe has lagged far behind, explains Hermann Ludwig Moeller, Director of the European Space Policy Institute (ESPI) based in Vienna: "The gap is considerable." In his opinion, Europe must at least double its investment in space travel in order to play a relevant role in the next five to ten years. However, doubling would not mean that Europe would catch up to the same extent, he clarifies - because it is to be expected that other regions will also make progress.

Currently, the only European base from which rockets and satellites can be launched into orbit is in French Guiana in South America. It is located around 500 kilometers north of the equator. Otherwise, the Europeans also use the Nasa base at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

In March, Isar Aerospace launched a first test rocket from Norway. Shortly after the launch in Andøya, an island in the north of the country, the "Spectrum" crashed into the sea. But the German company had expected this. And it has further launches planned in Andøya. This location in Scandinavia is also one of the beacons of hope for the European space program.

200 kilometers beyond the Arctic Circle

Moeller assumes that a launch into orbit from Europe could take place as early as next year. He does not want to speculate on where.

Esrange and Andøya have both been in operation since the 1960s. The state-owned Esrange Space Center is located more than 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle. The antenna systems there can communicate more easily with satellites orbiting above the North Pole than those near the equator. The size is also an advantage: the base alone covers six square kilometers, the rocket landing zone a full 5200 square kilometers in the Swedish tundra.

Employee Mattias Abrahamsson at his desk at the Esrange Space Center. AP Photo/Malin Haarala/Keystone

"The rocket engine simply falls to the ground"

The area itself is uninhabited. Reindeer herders from the Sami ethnic group, who occasionally pass through, are informed before each test. "The rocket engine simply falls to the ground, so you have to make sure that there are no people in the area," explains Matthias Abrahamsson from the Esrange Center. "We have to make sure that it's no more dangerous to go berry picking or hunting or fishing or whatever in this area than it is on a street in New York or Stockholm."

Not only states, but also private companies are increasingly reaching for the stars. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have claimed a place in space with their space missions - and shown that there is a lot of money to be made in space.

The number of satellites in space is also likely to increase considerably in the coming years. The Swedish Space Agency SSC also wants to benefit from this with Esrange.

Satellites in space are of immense importance for life on earth, says Ulrika Unell, department director at the Esrange Space Center. Everyone should keep in mind how much they depend on these objects orbiting hundreds of kilometers above them. "I would ask them to think about that when they're walking around with their cell phone and using all this data every day," says Unell. "So space is becoming more and more of a commodity for society as a whole."