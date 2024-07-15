  1. Residential Customers
Odor in the cabin Eurowings aircraft has to make a safety landing in Berlin

dpa

15.7.2024 - 11:07

A Eurowings airline plane has to make a safety landing at Berlin's BER airport. (symbolic image)
A Eurowings airline plane has to make a safety landing at Berlin's BER airport. (symbolic image)
dpa

A plane on its way to Manchester has to abort its flight after take-off at Berlin Airport. What happened?

15.7.2024 - 11:07

A Eurowings flight from Berlin to Manchester was aborted shortly after take-off. The plane had returned to the airport and made a safety landing, said a spokeswoman for Berlin-Brandenburg Airport. The reason was an "undefined smell in the cabin", added a Eurowings spokeswoman.

According to the Eurowings spokeswoman, an "air emergency" was declared - a standard procedure in order to be able to land quickly. The plane landed at BER at around 8.30 am. The approximately 150 passengers and crew then left the aircraft via passenger stairs and were taken to the terminal by bus. The fire department then inspected the aircraft, but found nothing unusual. "There was no danger to passengers and crew at any time," explained the Eurowings spokeswoman. The passengers will now be rebooked on alternative flights.

