Helmeted cassowaries are the third largest birds in the world. (archive picture) Wilson Ring/AP/dpa

The cassowary looks as if it has come straight from prehistoric times. It lives in Australia and despite the dangerous and highly venomous animals that exist there, it is the cassowary that the locals fear the most.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cassowary, a bird from Australia weighing up to 63 kg, is considered the most dangerous bird in the world.

Many risky encounters occur because humans feed the birds, which makes them more aggressive.

Cassowaries do not recognize their reflection and attack cars or glass surfaces. Show more

Australians are considered hardened and fearless - after all, they share their land with some of the most dangerous snakes and spiders in the world. But there is one animal that terrifies even the most hardened Australians: the cassowary.

This gigantic, prehistoric bird is not only one of the largest birds in the world, but also holds the title of the most dangerous bird on earth. With its shiny black feathers, piercing eyes and a dagger-like claw on each foot, it can weigh up to 63 kilograms and be as big as a human. This is reported by "CNN".

A living dinosaur with an important task

Although cassowaries appear dangerous, they play a crucial role in the rainforest ecosystem. They are the largest fruit-eaters in the world and spread the seeds of dozens of tree species through their droppings - an essential contribution to the preservation of the forest.

They are also unique when it comes to caring for their brood: while the females leave after laying their eggs, the males take over the entire rearing process - from incubating the eggs to caring for the chicks. They are extremely protective - many of the few encounters between humans and cassowaries have involved someone getting too close to the young.

When humans and cassowaries meet

Despite their intimidating appearance, it is often humans who become dangerous to cassowaries, says Peter Rowles, founder of the Community for Coastal & Cassowary Conservation (C4).

A viral video from 2023 shows a woman in Queensland desperately trying to rescue her McDonald's burger from the clutches of a cassowary. A perfect example of how animal behavior changes when they get used to humans.

How to survive an encounter with a cassowary

If you ever encounter a cassowary, put your hands behind your back - no sudden movements! Seek shelter behind a tree and adapt to your surroundings. Don't shout or run - this could provoke it. Do not show any food! If you have something edible in your hand, put it away.

A 2001 study found that 75 percent of all dangerous encounters with cassowaries were due to people feeding them beforehand. Feeding makes the animals bolder and more aggressive - and in the only known fatal attack, the victim had tried to kill the cassowary.

Cassowaries against mirrors and cars

Another striking feature: cassowaries do not recognize their own reflection. In the past, they have attacked dark blue or black cars because they believed a rival was standing opposite them. Mirrors and glass windows can also infuriate them - in Mission Beach, the locals had to install fly screens to prevent reflections.

One cassowary lady went even further: she destroyed a fiberglass statue of a male cassowary after he ignored her advances. After three days without a "reaction", she began to attack the statue, rammed a claw into its chest and kicked it to the ground. Today, the statue is safe - inside the C4 office.