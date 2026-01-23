Donald Trump on the Cover: Citing high demand, the U.S. State Department has had 250,000 additional passports printed featuring the president’s image. Citizens can now apply for this limited-edition passport outside the capital as well, the agency announced. The passport is expected to be available starting August 8 at select locations such as Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Seattle, and Houston. The previous 250,000 passports were issued exclusively in Washington.

According to the official account, the initiative stems from the 250th anniversary of the United States. The passport features the current president in a solemn pose, complete with his signature. It remains unclear why Republican Trump (80), of all people, was chosen to be featured rather than one or more former presidents.

Trump Gold, Trump Pass, Trump Airport—what else?

For months, the U.S. government seems to have been striving to imprint Trump’s image on the public consciousness of Americans. Most recently, for example, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a “$1 gold coin” featuring a portrait of the president. Previously, he had also shared on X a sample of a $100 bill uploaded by Trump, which bears the signatures of both the president and himself.

There are countless examples of projects, places, and buildings bearing Trump’s name. In early July, for example, the airport in Palm Beach, Florida, was officially renamed “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The airport’s code, PBI (Palm Beach International Airport), was changed to DJT, the president’s initials.

In the U.S., it is common for airports and other places to be named after former presidents. It is unusual, however, for buildings to be renamed while the president is still alive or even still in office. Experts see parallels between Trump’s actions and the behavior of autocrats.