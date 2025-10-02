Despite a strong desire to save, many Swiss find it difficult to put money aside. (symbolic image) Keystone

A new survey shows: Although most people in Switzerland want to save - almost half are unable to do so. High fixed costs are a particular obstacle.

79% of Swiss people consider saving to be important, but only 47% have actually been able to put money aside in the last six months.

Above all, high fixed costs and uncertainties about pension provision are holding many people back.

Financial education is rated as inadequate - the majority call for this to be taught at school. Show more

A good half of the Swiss population has been unable to put any money aside in the last six months - despite a strong desire to save. At the same time, there is often a gap between financial knowledge, the intention to save and actual implementation.

Although 79% of Swiss people consider saving to be important, only around one in two people (47%) were actually able to put money aside in the past six months. These are the findings of a survey published on Thursday by Baloise and the market research institute YouGov Switzerland. High fixed costs were cited particularly frequently as an obstacle.

Meanwhile, almost every second person who saves manages to put aside up to CHF 1,000 per month. The need for security is at the forefront of this. Respondents most frequently want to save in order to prepare for unforeseen expenses. The under-30s also put aside significantly more money than other age groups for the purchase of residential property.

Uncertainty on the rise

Another frequently cited reason for saving is early retirement. More than half of those surveyed would like to retire earlier, but rarely make concrete plans to do so. Only 11 percent said they were actively working towards it. Meanwhile, a third consider it unrealistic to be able to afford early retirement.

Today, more than half of the Swiss (57%) feel comfortable in their financial situation - more than the number of those who have been able to build up reserves. However, the outlook for the future is gloomy: only 44% are confident about their financial situation in the long term. Respondents are most unsettled by uncertainties in the pension system and inadequate pensions or pension gaps.

Lack of financial knowledge

Many also feel inadequately prepared for the future. 60 percent rate their own knowledge of financial matters as mediocre at best. The majority therefore call for financial education to begin at school. According to the study, knowledge is currently mainly passed on via family, friends or advisors.

A total of 2,032 people aged 15 to 79 from all over Switzerland were surveyed for the 2025 representative survey conducted by Baloise in collaboration with YouGov.