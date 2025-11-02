The economic turnaround in Germany is a long time coming Christian Charisius/dpa (Symbolbild)

The German economy is not emerging from its crisis. The coming year could also be another difficult one. According to a survey, one in three companies plans to cut staff in 2026.

According to a survey, more than a third (36%) of companies in Germany want to cut jobs in the coming year.

Things are going particularly badly in industry, where as many as 41% of companies want to cut staff.

After two years without growth, the German government and economic institutes are expecting at most a mini-growth for the current year.

Companies' business expectations for 2026 do not point to a noticeable upturn. Show more

The German economy is facing another difficult year. This is indicated by a new economic survey by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW). According to the survey, 36% of companies are planning to cut jobs in the coming year, while only 18% are creating new jobs.

According to the survey, the mood is particularly gloomy in industry: 41% of industrial companies surveyed plan to cut jobs, while only around one in seven industrial companies plan to create new jobs. A change of mood in German companies and an economic turnaround with a pronounced upswing quality are not discernible.

Economy in permanent crisis

After two years without economic growth, the government and economic institutes are expecting at best a mini-growth for the current year. After falling in the spring, gross domestic product (GDP) stagnated in the third quarter.

For the coming year, the government expects GDP to increase by 1.3 percent. The main boost will come from billions in government spending on infrastructure, climate and defense. However, business associations are calling for fundamental structural reforms in view of the high energy prices and taxes compared to other countries, as well as rising social security contributions.

Survey: outlook remains bleak

Companies' business expectations for 2026 do not point to a noticeable upturn. According to a survey by the employer-oriented IW, a quarter of the companies surveyed expect production or business activity to be higher than in 2025 - but almost a third expect a decline.

The situation remains particularly difficult for industry. According to the survey, production expectations for the coming year are also negative. According to the IW, German industry is being excessively affected by trade conflicts, geopolitical upheavals and the resulting weaker global economy.

In addition, there are renewed risks to the supply of raw materials and materials as well as weakened competitiveness due to high energy, regulatory and labor costs. Private sector service providers were also pessimistic about the coming year. In contrast, the business situation in the construction industry has improved significantly.

Many companies want to invest less

The ongoing crisis is also having an impact on investment. According to the IW, 33% of all companies are planning lower investment budgets in the coming year and only 23% are planning higher budgets. In particular, the long-standing investment crisis in German industry is likely to worsen and put further pressure on the industrial base. The German government had decided on tax relief with the aim of encouraging companies to invest more.

