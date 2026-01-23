People consistently misjudge the effectiveness of climate protection measures. A new study from Geneva shows that weak measures are overestimated, while highly effective ones are underestimated.

According to a new study, the impact of recycling on the climate is overestimated. (File photo)

People who conscientiously sort their trash, avoid plastic packaging, use less hot water, or save paper when printing often believe they are doing the climate a great service, as a study published Monday in the journal *Nature Sustainability* shows. In reality, however, the CO2 reduction potential of such everyday decisions is rather low to moderate.

The true levers of climate action, on the other hand, are massively underestimated. For example, people significantly underestimate the positive climate impact of highly effective measures—such as avoiding air travel, adopting a plant-based diet, reducing beef consumption, or switching to an electric car.

For the study, a research team from the Universities of Geneva and Basel surveyed a total of just under 3,000 people in the United States. Participants were asked to estimate, in detail, what percentage of an average person’s greenhouse gas emissions could be reduced through 34 different everyday activities and consumer behaviors.

The Psychology Behind It

The research team identified two psychological mechanisms as the main reasons for these misjudgments. First, people relied on what is known as the availability heuristic: they rated measures that readily came to mind as more effective. “The more an action is featured in the media or discussed in school, the more easily it comes to mind, and the more likely we are to rate it as effective,” explained lead author Mario Herberz in a press release from the University of Geneva regarding the study.

On the other hand, motivated reasoning played a role. People naturally tend to rationalize their own behavior in order to maintain a positive self-image. Thus, the participants in this study also rated as particularly effective those measures that they themselves were already implementing.