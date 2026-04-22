Beachgoers examine a dead, 17.7-meter-long fin whale that washed up on a beach in eastern Long Island. KEYSTONE (Archivbild)

In the fuss surrounding the humpback whale off Poel, also known as Timmy or Hope, it is easy to lose sight of how the giants of the sea are faring overall. Humans play a decisive role in this.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A stranded humpback whale moves the public and puts the focus on an individual fate.

The attention obscures the general situation of many whales worldwide.

Humans are causing most of the problems and have massively decimated populations through previous hunting. Show more

Rarely, probably never before, has the fate of a single whale held the public's attention as much as in the case of the humpback whale stranded for weeks off Poel. With all the fuss about the animal, often called Timmy or Hope, we often lose sight of the general situation of whales - with humans clearly being the main cause of their problems.

This is because large whales were hunted for commercial purposes for a long time and thus severely decimated until this was banned in the 1980s.

Why do we know so little about exactly how many whales there are?

Marine biologist Boris Culik, formerly at the Geomar Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel, explains that whales are usually counted from ships or airplanes. "You only see a small proportion and then extrapolate that. The gray area is correspondingly large." It is therefore very difficult to prove whether whale populations are actually recovering. Although there is no more whaling, there is more overfishing.

Bianca König from the animal welfare organization Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) explains: "It is important to understand that the assessment is not based on the species as a whole, but rather on individual populations." For example, the fin whale is not endangered per se, but individual populations are, for example in the waters off Iceland or Japan, where whales are still hunted.

What do serious estimates say?

A rough overview is provided by the figures from the International Whaling Commission (IWC), which provides estimates for the various species for their individual distribution areas:

Für Buckelwale hält die IWC für die meisten Regionen im Nordatlantik eine positive Tendenz fest. Allerdings sei unklar, ob dies auf ein Wachstum der Populationen zurückzuführen ist oder darauf, dass sich die Bestände verlagern.

Die Zahl der Finnwale im Nordatlantik – zwischen dem Osten Grönlands und den Faröer-Inseln – erholte sich den Schätzungen zufolge deutlich: Ende der 80er Jahre soll es in der Region nur noch rund 14.800 Wale gegeben haben, 2015 dann rund 40.800.

Bei den Grönlandwalen zeigt sich ein gemischtes Bild: Während die Population in einigen Regionen wuchs, ging sie im Nordatlantik eher zurück.

What threatens whales - apart from isolated hunting?

"The main threat is rising sea temperatures due to the climate crisis, which are doing a lot to the marine ecosystem," explains expert König. As a result, habitats are changing and animals are having to adapt their behavior, making them weaker and more susceptible to diseases and other problems. For example, humpback whales feed in colder water and move to warmer waters to mate. Narwhals in the Arctic have quasi integrated maps and are very much oriented towards the shape of the ice sheets. When these melt, the animals sometimes end up in dead ends or take detours, consuming more energy in the process.

In Chile, a new 87,500-hectare marine reserve called Tic-Toc is being created to ensure the survival of the blue whale. KEYSTONE/David Fleetham (Archivbild)

Apart from that, waste is a problem for the animals, according to the expert. "Whales and dolphins are not good at distinguishing between food and garbage." If plastic as well as fish gets into their mouths and later into their stomachs, the stomach becomes blocked and the animals "starve alive". In addition, there are ghost nets and other discarded fishing equipment. Collisions with ships are also a risk factor, especially for mother whales and their young, which tend to swim close to the surface.

Are whales stranding more frequently because of these factors?

König emphasizes that it is primarily man-made factors that cause whales to strand. Whale researcher Culk says that as populations grow, it is to be expected that strays will end up in the North or Baltic Sea more often. Not every whale that gets lost is doomed to die. There are many cases of whales returning to the open sea on their own.

Strandings occur much more frequently in other countries than in Germany, where there are clear structures and professional teams for such cases. Germany could learn from the current case for the next time.

What did people do in the past when whales beached themselves?

Veterinarian Jan Herrmann, who has been studying marine mammals for decades and runs a blog on the subject, explains: "Whale strandings have always been an event for humans: the bigger the whale, the bigger the event." The animals were deliberately exploited. The fat from the whale was processed to make oil. Eating the meat was more of a side issue, possibly because it was very dark and had a strong smell.

Whaling is still practiced in some countries today, including Iceland and Japan. KEYSTONE (Archivbild)

Strandings used to be an economic factor, according to the whale expert. Information leaflets sometimes provided information about the profit made from the exploitation. When animals approached the coast, they were sometimes hunted. "No attempts were made to save them."

What would help whales?

"In order to initiate a global recovery of whale populations, a comprehensive "renaturation" of the oceans is needed. There is an urgent need to create effective marine protected areas that are also monitored and managed, similar to nature reserves on land," explains expert König. In addition, fishing needs to be better regulated and pollution of the oceans by plastic and chemicals needs to be curbed.