Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2015 with a "Terminator" dummy: combat robots will be a reality in 2026. KEYSTONE

In Ukraine, we are currently seeing at breakneck speed how AI can be used in war. Is the use of artificial intelligence in weapons systems new? And how does AI actually select targets? Expert Katrin J. Yuan has the answers.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you While artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more and more widespread in everyday life, it has been around for a long time in weapons in a simple form.

AI expert Katrin J. Yuan explains the advantages of AI in weapons, how it makes decisions and how it networks.

Regulations regarding ethical principles and international differences are also discussed. Show more

AI and weapons: Is this a new phenomenon?

Katrin J. Yuan: Absolutely not. Anyone who thinks this is "new territory" has missed out on the last 40 years of strategic military technology. We are talking about an evolution here. Even the HARM anti-radar missile or the Phalanx CIWS on ships have been highly automated for decades because the human brain is simply too slow for incoming missiles.

What is the difference to today?

In the past, it was "if-then" logic, automation. Today it is pattern recognition and adaptation by AI. We are moving from a rigid machine to a learning autonomous system.

How much is the war in Ukraine accelerating this development?

Ukraine is currently the largest live laboratory for AI in the history of the world. What used to take 10 years to develop in laboratories is now being iterated and tested live on the front line in 10 weeks. The scale is changing: we are seeing the transition from expensive individual systems to "low-cost attritable swarms", i.e. swarms of cheap drones.

What advantages does AI offer on the battlefield?

About the person ZVG Katrin J. Yuan is the founder of the Swiss Future Institute and Chair of the AI Future Council. She advocates for responsible AI in education and its application for SMEs, foundations and the UN. Yuan is the author of the book "AI for Leaders.

It's all about maximum efficiency. In a world of hypersonic weapons, for example, humans are the "bottleneck". AI shortens the OODA loop to milliseconds. OODA stands for Observe-Orient-Decide-Act. AI also helps massively with target identification, object recognition, in trenches that are invisible to the human eye. War has become an AI race and is intensifying the global AI race.

What about electronic warfare?

When the enemy jams the signal, the radio link to the pilot is cut. An AI drone does not need a radio link; it "thinks" locally - keyword: edge computing - and fulfills the mission autonomously. This is the ultimate unique selling point on the modern battlefield.

Did the AI drone make its debut in Libya in 2021?

I had the privilege of giving the AI keynote for the United Nations and have been advocating for the responsible design, training and use of AI for years. According to UN reports, the deployment of the Turkish Kargu-2 in Libya in 2021 was indeed the "Casus Knacksus", the first time that an AI drone is said to have autonomously hunted humans. Whether it was the absolute first case remains debatable, but it was a wake-up call for regulators. It shows: The technology is available, and no longer just for superpowers.

How does the AI weapon "decide"?

Not by moral consideration, but by probabilistic mathematics. The criteria? The AI compares sensor data - infrared, visual, radar - with a database. "Does the object look 98 percent like a T-72 tank?" The trigger is that the decision is based on classification. The problem with this is that the AI does not understand the "context" such as a surrender, a possible delay, but the "pattern". The AI considers every option as a possible option, including total annihilation.

Can AI weapons be tamed with a kind of "basic law"?

Technically, there is geofencing and strict target profiles. As the Swiss Future Institute, we advocate the true basic law with human-in-the-loop governance, i.e. that a human ultimately makes the final decision. Anything else is negligent with risks of unforeseen consequences.

China unveils “Atlas,” an AI drone swarm system that can launch and coordinate dozens of drones for synchronized strikes. pic.twitter.com/YiuoSpLhUf — ViralRush ⚡ (@ViralRushX) March 26, 2026

Is regulation necessary?

We need international standards, similar to those for biological weapons. The problem is that an algorithm is not as easy to control as a chemical warehouse. As a board member, as an AI speaker for the UN, as an AI university lecturer at the ZHAW and HWZ, and as an entrepreneur, various nodes come together for me. I am not interested in isolated knowledge, but in the best bundled knowledge that we can use for application. Our approach at the Swiss Future Institute is an innovative combination with our AI Future Council members, we use AI-Human Collective Intelligence: we build ethics by design [ethical principles, editor's note] as early as the coding phase, not just as a plaster on top, and show concrete application examples, possibilities and risks independently and across industries. Innovation and regulation are interdependent.

After AI drones in the air, is the technology apparently also gaining acceptance on the ground and at sea?

We are currently seeing "domain integration". On land, robot dogs - like those from Boston Dynamics, but armed - are taking on dangerous urban warfare tasks. On water, autonomous underwater drones (UUVs) protect or threaten critical infrastructure such as Nord Stream. The AI connects these units to form a "swarm intelligence system". We see a multidimensional chess game in real time.

German Navy announces official handover of first IAI BlueWhale UUV and the establishment of its "hybrid" (crewed/uncrewed) fleet concept. No further details on how many additional UUV will be acquired over what timeframe. www.hartpunkt.de/marine-hat-e...



[image or embed] — Alex Luck (@alxluck.bsky.social) 25. Februar 2026 um 11:57

How big are the national differences?

Because I have lived in the countries and am allowed to lecture on "AI China, US, Europe and the Global AI Race", I experience the differences from different perspectives. The US focuses on high-end tech and, at least officially, on ethical guard rails. In China, the pragmatic motto could be "civil-military fusion". Here, huge amounts of data flow together without barriers between the private sector and the military. Their goal is AI supremacy by 2030. Russia is acting out of necessity with a focus on electronic warfare and autonomy.

And Switzerland?

We are traditionally strong in sensor technology and are leading the ethics debate at the highest level. We owe this foundation not least to our world-class universities: ETH Zurich and EPFL Lausanne act as global hotbeds of talent. Switzerland is regularly at the top of the world innovation rankings. While policymakers are sometimes slow to regulate, the private sector is already proving the opposite. Thanks to this symbiosis of academic brilliance and entrepreneurial courage, Switzerland has the potential to become a global pioneer for "responsible autonomy".

Who are the potential players?

A central building block for this is the precise processing of data. This is where Walter Crismareanu is setting standards with Tipalo: his solution impressively demonstrates how to efficiently structure and utilize complex information in the civilian sector - a basic requirement for any modern AI application. Switzerland's enormous innovative strength is also demonstrated by visionaries such as Benjamin Regener from NuclearIQ Solutions: his team is proving how highly specialized data analysis can solve critical safety issues, as well as Arijana Selimi, CEO of Roboswiss, who is driving forward the next generation of practical robotics. They are all united in the AI Future Council and are spearheading a movement that combines ethics and efficiency. These players are living proof: the know-how, first-class research and entrepreneurial spirit to play a leading role in international competition are available in Switzerland, we just have to let them do it.