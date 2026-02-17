Avalanche cone on the Simplon Pass. Commons/Hp.Baumeler

Avalanches cause dozens of mountain emergencies in Switzerland every year. Here are the three most important questions about the white danger - including answers.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you This article answers three questions about avalanches.

What factors influence an avalanche?

What types of avalanches are there?

Which type of avalanche is the most dangerous? Show more

How does an avalanche form?

How much fresh snow falls and accumulates on which ground in which period of time? According to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research, these are - roughly summarized - the important factors for the formation of an avalanche. Basically, an avalanche occurs when masses of snow on a slope lose their grip on the ground and slide off, usually triggered by fresh snow, wind, warming or additional load. The temperature and condition of the ground beneath the snow cover are also decisive factors.

For those who want to know more: So-called snow drifts can exacerbate the critical point that leads to an avalanche. This is because drift snow - recognizable by its wind-waved surface - adheres poorly to the existing ground and can therefore easily start to slide.

The fresh accumulation of drift snow can be recognized by the wavy snow surface (wind direction from the left). Commons/Svickova

On north-facing slopes, the stabilizing snow compaction slows down due to the low solar radiation. This means that danger spots remain longer. Later in winter, on the other hand, south-facing slopes become dangerous, as more warmth favors so-called wet snow avalanches.

A slope does not necessarily have to be steep for an avalanche to form. Snow slabs can also start to slide on flat terrain. A slope inclination of 30 degrees and sometimes less is sufficient.

For loose snow avalanches with dry snow, this value is usually over 40 degrees at the trigger point. Dangerous slab avalanches rarely occur on slopes above 50 degrees.

What types of avalanches are there?

Loose snow avalanches occur on steep slopes and tend to be spontaneous and localized. Similar to a ball rolling downhill, they attract more snow as they fall and grow. These avalanches pose a limited risk potential as they tend to be small and slow.

A picture of a loose snow avalanche. WSL-Institut für Schnee-und Lawinenforschung SLF

Slab avalanches, on the other hand, are really dangerous for winter sports enthusiasts. Here, an entire snow slab moves downhill at high speed and with great mass. This avalanche occurs when several different layers of snow pile up on top of each other.

Fresh snow can break more and more of the already weak bonds of the ice crystals. The effect spreads like a cascade and large pieces break off. The layers of snow on top of the broken slabs then slide down into the valley.

This is what a slab avalanche looks like. WSL-Institut für Schnee-und Lawinenforschung SLF

Wet snow avalanches occur spontaneously, especially when the weather warms up considerably. Penetrating meltwater destroys the bonds between the ice crystals.

Wet snow avalanche in Gotschnawang GR. Benjamin Zweifel, SLF

Sliding snow avalanches tear off like a snow slab over a longer distance. In contrast, here the entire snowpack slides off in one go.

Here the sliding snow avalanche. WSL-Institut für Schnee-und Lawinenforschung SLF

Another type are dust avalanches, in which snow and air mix to form a huge cloud. They can have a high destructive force and thunder down into the valley at 300 km/h.

Spectacular dust avalanche. WSL-Institut für Schnee-und Lawinenforschung SLF

Which type of avalanche is the most dangerous?

According to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research,slab avalanches are the most dangerous: they are responsible for over 90 percent of avalanche fatalities. "They quickly reach high speeds. Anyone who triggers a slab avalanche is often in the middle of it and is frequently caught up in it," explains the reasoning. This is because a slab avalanche is usually triggered by winter sports enthusiasts when their weight causes a weak layer in the snowpack to collapse.