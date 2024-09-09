The iPhone 16 is finally becoming a camera: however, the intelligent shutter release on the casing is not the biggest highlight of Apple's new AI-optimized model series. The most important questions and answers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro: The new models come with fresh colors and have been specially designed for use with Apple's AI.

Practical highlights include new photo functions and controls.

You can find out everything about prices, availability and other important questions in our overview.

As expected, Apple has unveiled a new iPhone series. The iPhone 16 models integrate the artificial intelligence (AI) system developed by the company for the first time. "We're excited to introduce the first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence and its groundbreaking capabilities," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

In addition to artificial intelligence, Apple is also focusing on better cameras in the new iPhone 16. All iPhone users will benefit from a new button that was previously more familiar from cameras: a shutter release for the camera. The new control element should make it easier to take photos and videos - and at the same time offer users a faster way to learn more about their surroundings with the help of artificial intelligence.

When will the iPhone 16 be in stores?

The new iPhone 16 will be available from September 20. You can pre-order all four models from next Friday, September 13.

Which versions of the iPhone 16 are available?

As usual, Apple has four models on offer. In addition to the iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 16 Plus with a 6.7-inch display, there are also two Pro versions. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the top model iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch screen is the largest iPhone Apple has ever built.

How much does the iPhone 16 cost?

You have to pay at least 849 francs for a new iPhone 16. Prices range up to 1649 francs for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here is an overview:

iPhone 16: 849 francs (128 GB memory) to 1149 francs (512 GB)

iPhone 16 Plus: 949 francs (128 GB) to 1249 francs (512 GB)

iPhone 16 Pro: 1049 francs (128 GB) to 1549 francs (1 TB)

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 1249 francs (256 GB) to 1649 francs (1TB)

What colors is the iPhone 16 available in?

Apple loves it colorful again: The iPhone 16 is available in five colors. In addition to the classic white and black, the new models are available in fresh, pastel shades of ultramarine, blue-green and pink.

For the Pro models of the iPhone 16 with a titanium case, Apple has opted for silver titanium nature in addition to black and white in the exciting color "desert sand", which has a reddish-gold shimmer.

How long does the iPhone 16 battery last?

Of course, they should last longer than the previous model, but Apple has not provided any specific information on the capacity of the iPhone 16 batteries. However, information can be found in the product details: The battery of the iPhone 16 is said to last 22 hours of pure video playback. The top model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, can therefore last 33 hours - that would be four hours more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

How good is the camera on the iPhone 16?

As expected, Apple has upgraded the camera on the iPhone 16 considerably; it is brighter and has a better optical zoom. The sensor has a resolution of 48 megapixels on all models and can record 3D images for Apple's Vision Pro glasses. Almost more important than the hardware upgrades are the many new editing functions in which Apple gives users more creative freedom. The new camera button on the housing, which can be used as a shutter release or to control camera functions depending on how it is pressed, could be a real benefit.

How good is the AI on the iPhone 16?

One highlight of the new iPhone 16 is the camera and photo AI, which Tim Cook calls "visual intelligence". For example, you can take a photo of a concert poster, a restaurant or an animal to find out more about the band, menu or breed.

New AI functions are designed to summarize missed emails and text messages, create individual emoji symbols and fish out information on demand.

So far, however, "Apple Intelligence" only works in English. However, Apple announced four more languages for next year at the event: French, Spanish, Chinese and Japanese.

What are the most important new features of the iPhone 16?

In addition to the functions already mentioned, an improved audio filter is useful. This removes background noise when telephoning outdoors. The top model iPhone 16 Pro Max also impresses as a video machine and records 4K clips with 120 images. Heat dissipation has been improved, which is interesting for gamers: this allows the processor to run at a high clock rate for longer when gaming.