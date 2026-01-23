Following the knife attack at a high school in Schongau, Upper Bavaria, investigators have found evidence pointing to an extremist motive.

Bavarian police officers are stationed at the Welfen Gymnasium. The day before, an incident occurred at the high school in Upper Bavaria that left several people injured and resulted in one arrest. Photo: Jason Tschepljakow/dpa

The Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism (ZET) has therefore taken over the investigation into the 16-year-old suspect, who is charged with, among other things, attempted murder, the Munich Attorney General’s Office announced. In light of the ongoing investigation, the agency will not provide any further information for the time being.

Following the knife attack at the high school, investigators examined a letter that may have been written by the suspected perpetrator. The letter, which is in the possession of the German Press Agency, is peppered with insults directed at several religious communities and demographic groups, but it also insults people in the author’s immediate circle, including classmates and teachers.

In this context, the Munich II Public Prosecutor’s Office was also in contact with the ZET at the Munich Attorney General’s Office. Biographical details—such as the author’s age and information about trouble at school—suggest that the alleged perpetrator wrote the text. In addition, investigators examined whether the crime was to be livestreamed.

Former Student in Pretrial Detention on Charges of Attempted Murder

A 16-year-old former student is in pretrial detention as a suspect. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He is alleged to have seriously injured two 13-year-old girls with a knife on school grounds on Wednesday. Both remained in the hospital initially.

Classmates administered first aid—and in doing so, likely saved one of the girls' lives. The 16-year-old had been subdued by teachers and police officers.

Threatening Classmates and Glorifying Mass Shootings

The police and the district attorney's office had reported that the 16-year-old Croatian was under investigation for two incidents that occurred in 2025, including allegedly threatening classmates and glorifying mass shootings on social media.

After the incident, the knife, a handgun, and ammunition were seized. According to dpa, the firearm was found near a backpack that the 16-year-old had left in the schoolyard near the crime scene after committing the crime. He himself pointed this out to police officers after his arrest.

He is said to have fired a shot with the pistol, which then jammed. According to reports, the 16-year-old claimed to have obtained the weapon on the dark web. In any case, the knife is not believed to be a household knife.