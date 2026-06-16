During a rope jump near the Brazilian city of São Paulo, a 21-year-old woman was pushed off a platform to her death without a safety rope attached. Screenshot X

Following the fatal rope-jumping accident involving a 21-year-old woman in Brazil, a new detail raises further questions: the victim’s camera has vanished without a trace. A witness claims to have seen an employee of the event organizer remove the device from the woman’s body immediately after the impact.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the fatal rope-jumping accident in Brazil, the 21-year-old’s camera has disappeared.

A witness claims that an employee removed the device from the woman’s body after the impact.

The arrested instructors deny any intent and cannot explain the grave mistake. Show more

Following the fatal rope-jumping accident involving a young woman in Brazil, the disappearance of her camera remains a mystery. The team has no explanation for why the device could not be found afterward, said one of the three arrested instructors, according to published interrogation transcripts reported by the news portal “G1.”

The suspects also stated that they could not understand how the fatal accident could have occurred. On Saturday, the 21-year-old fell approximately 40 meters from the decommissioned Ponte do Esqueleto bridge between the cities of Limeira and Cordeirópolis in the state of São Paulo after the organizers pushed her off the jump platform without a safety rope attached.

Video footage shows three employees carrying the woman to the edge of the bridge and throwing her off. The safety rope remained unattached on the platform. According to “G1,” two of the accused admitted during their interrogations that they had been responsible for preparing the ropes but were unable to explain the division of tasks within the team in more detail.

Eyewitness Describes the Incident

According to witnesses, the 21-year-old had been carrying a camera with her during the jump. An eyewitness has now reported that, after the impact, he observed a member of the event staff removing the camera from the victim’s body. “The first thing I remember seeing when I saw the girl on the ground was a staff member removing the GoPro camera from the neck strap of her body, which was already lying on the ground—concerned about the equipment or trying to hide evidence,” “G1” quoted Rafael Goulart as saying.

The defendants’ attorney announced that he would file a motion for their release. He explained that they had neither intended to cause the woman’s death nor knowingly accepted the risk of a fatal outcome.

Rope jumping is an extreme sport in which participants jump from a height using static ropes. Unlike bungee jumping, the fall is cushioned by a pendulum-like motion. The sport is not specifically regulated in Brazil. Following the accident, there is discussion about demolishing the decommissioned bridge.