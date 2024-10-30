The accused allegedly falsified and forged invoices from payees such as Säntis Schwebebahn, Europark and others. (symbolic image) Image: Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi

A former board member of the cabin crew union (Kapers) allegedly diverted more than half a million francs and transferred it to his private account. Now the man is on trial.

SDA

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old defendant will have to answer to the Bülach district court for dishonest business management. In its indictment, the public prosecutor's office demands that the man be sentenced to a partial prison term of two years. The German, who has already been remanded in custody for two months, is to serve nine months of this sentence. She is also considering a five-year expulsion from the country.

According to the indictment, the 44-year-old was responsible for finances and member support on the Kapers board. From April 2020 to August 2022, he arranged 125 transfers - a total of CHF 541,969.72 flowed from the union account to his private account.

In the indictment, the public prosecutor writes about regular income that represented a significant contribution to his living expenses. The man had thus unlawfully enriched himself.

Falsified and forged invoices

In order to obtain this money, the man falsified and forged invoices from payees such as the Säntis suspension railroad, Europark and others known to the union, according to the indictment.

The Kapers board member was not able to initiate these transfers alone, as the public prosecutor's office further states. A second person - such as the General Secretary or the President - would have had to confirm them.

However, they would only have had to check the plausibility of the payments. Due to the many years of close cooperation, the 44-year-old knew that they would refrain from an in-depth review of the unjustified payments.

The motions of the defense of the ex-Kapers CFO will become known on Wednesday during the trial.

