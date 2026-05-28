A former employee of the US foreign intelligence service CIA is alleged to have embezzled gold bars and other assets worth several million dollars in the course of his work.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On June 5, a former CIA employee was arrested for allegedly enriching himself.

Investigators found 303 gold bars, 35 luxury watches and two million dollars in cash in his home in Virginia. Show more

During a search of his home in the state of Virginia, 303 gold bars weighing around one kilogram each were seized, several US media outlets reported, citing court documents available to them. The value of the gold is estimated at more than 40 million dollars.

According to the reports, the man worked in a high-ranking position for the CIA until recently. According to the Washington Post, he worked in the Department of Science and Technology.

Cash and dozens of luxury watches also found

He had requested the gold bars and another "substantial" sum of money between last November and March for "business expenses". During an internal check, however, large parts of it could no longer be found. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was then called in.

$40 million in gold bars.

$2 million in cash.

Fake degrees.

Stolen valor.

Former CIA.



I wonder how he slept at night. pic.twitter.com/LwhSmAZXoK — Jen (@JPo1369) May 28, 2026

During the search last week, investigators discovered not only the gold bars but also two million dollars in cash and 35 luxury watches, including numerous Rolex models.

The man has been arrested and will remain in custody until a hearing on June 5. He is reportedly accused of embezzling public funds.