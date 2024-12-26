Desi Bouterse was on the run until his death after his conviction for 15 executions. (archive picture) Keystone

The former Surinamese dictator and later elected president Desi Bouterse has died at the age of 79, according to government sources. Bouterse had lived in hiding before his death.

Keystone-SDA SDA

He had fled from prosecution after being convicted of killing political opponents. The incumbent head of state of the South American country, Chan Santokhi, expressed his "sincere condolences" to Bouterse's relatives on Wednesday.

Head of state Santokhi called on the followers of the deceased Bouterse to "maintain dignity and calm, uphold peace and order and pray in the spirit of these special days".

Around midnight, rumors had spread that Bouterse had been killed unexpectedly in his hiding place after a short illness. Bouterse's body was taken by unknown persons to his residence in the capital Paramaribo on Wednesday, where his family and supporters of his NDP party gathered in the early morning to say goodbye.

No further details on cause of death

A doctor confirmed Bouterse's death, but gave no further details about the cause of death. The NDP expressed its sadness at "the unexpected passing of our spiritual father".

Suriname is located on the north-east coast of South America. Bouterse was elected president by parliament in 2010. However, he had already led the former Dutch colony as head of a military junta during a civil war between 1980 and 1987. After a second coup in 1990, Bouterse also remained in office for one year.

In 1999, Bouterse was sentenced to 11 years in prison in the Netherlands for drug trafficking. In 2013, his son Dino Bouterse was arrested in Panama and extradited from Panama to the USA on charges of drug smuggling and weapons possession, where he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Conviction for the execution of 15 people

In 2019, Bouterse was convicted in absentia for the execution of 15 people in 1982, including lawyers and military personnel. He himself had denied involvement in the killings. During the twelve-year trial, Bouterse stayed away from the court hearings and remained a fugitive until his death.

The ex-head of state remained particularly popular with the working class and the poor in Suriname. Among other things, he had introduced free healthcare and a minimum wage.