Ex Libris is closing all its stores. KEYSTONE

The traditional Migros bookseller Ex Libris is disappearing from Swiss city centers. All 15 remaining branches will be closed by the end of the year, with the online business moving to Galaxus. An uncertain phase begins for around 230 employees.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros is closing all 15 ex-Libris stores in Switzerland by the end of 2026 and transferring the online book business to Galaxus.

Around 230 employees are affected by the transformation, job cuts are possible and a consultation process is underway.

Customers will still be able to order online, and the range of books on Galaxus is to be expanded in 2026. Show more

The decision has been made: Migros is finally withdrawing from the bricks-and-mortar book trade with Ex Libris. The orange giant has confirmed that all 15 branches of the former book retailer will be closed by the end of 2026. At the same time, the entire online book business of Ex Libris will be gradually transferred to Galaxus, as announced by Migros.

This affects not only the branch network, but also the head office and warehouse in Dietikon ZH. According to Migros, the location on Lerzenstrasse will continue to operate for the time being, and a future use - possibly by Galaxus - is being examined. The property itself does not belong to the Migros Group, but is rented.

The decision has serious consequences for the workforce. Around 230 employees are affected by the transfer and, according to Migros, job losses "unfortunately cannot be ruled out". The consultation process has been launched. Migros emphasizes that it is trying to re-position as many of those affected as possible within the group; in addition, support is being offered in the external job search. A national social plan is intended to cushion redundancies - with benefits depending on seniority and age, among other things.

Withdrawal with an announcement

The end does not come as a complete surprise. Ex Libris had already announced a massive downsizing under CEO Daniel Röthlin in 2018: 43 branches were closed and 114 jobs were cut. More than 60 stores had already disappeared before that.

As part of the integration, CEO Röthlin is also leaving, Migros writes. He is retiring. Stephan Koller (finance) and Rafael Schenker (commercial business) will take over the management of Ex Libris on an interim basis in close cooperation with Digitec Galaxus.

Little should change for customers in the short term. According to Migros, orders can still be placed via exlibris.ch and galaxus.ch, and the range of books on Galaxus will be further expanded in 2026.