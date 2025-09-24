The Misenso optician chain is closing around a third of all its branches Misenso

The optician and hearing aid chain Misenso is massively reducing its branch network. Eleven locations in Switzerland are being closed, affecting 63 employees.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Misenso is closing eleven of 29 branches by the end of September.

63 employees will lose their jobs, but some will receive job offers in other stores.

The reason for the closures is economic difficulties. Show more

The former Migros subsidiary Misenso is facing a major cutback. As the Austrian Neuroth Group, which has owned the brand for a year, confirmed to "20 Minuten", eleven of a total of 29 branches will be closed by the end of September. Locations throughout Switzerland are affected - including Winterthur, Spreitenbach, St. Gallen and Sion.

The decision means that 63 employees will lose their jobs. "These structural adjustments were not easy for the Board of Directors and management, but they are absolutely necessary," explained Neuroth spokeswoman Marion Fasching at the request of "20 Minuten".

Sale of Misenso took place a year ago

The stores affected had not been able to cover their costs, the statement continued. In order to secure the company's long-term future, it is necessary to concentrate on profitable locations. The remaining 18 stores are to be "strengthened and further developed in a targeted manner".

The employees were informed on Tuesday. They will be given priority for vacancies in other Misenso stores or Neuroth hearing centers. Discussions are also underway regarding continued employment in other specialist stores and a hardship scheme.

Misenso was founded by Migros in 2000 to offer hearing aids, glasses and contact lenses. Migros sold the brand to Neuroth a year ago .

