His links to Jeffrey Epstein have cost Andrew his titles and his home. The former prince will have to leave the Royal Lodge - and probably won't get a penny back.

Possible repayments from an investment of 8.5 million pounds will not be made due to the poor condition of the property.

Unlike Andrew, Prince William and Princess Kate pay a market rent for their home on the Windsor estate. Show more

The British ex-Prince Andrew, who was demoted to a commoner in the Epstein scandal, is unlikely to receive any compensation for moving out of his luxury home on the grounds of Windsor Castle. This is according to a response from the Crown Estate, which manages the property, to the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts. King Charles III had ordered the move out.

Theoretically, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (65), who was stripped of all titles and honors due to his proximity to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, would be entitled to around 488,000 pounds (the equivalent of around 555,000 euros) because he has to move out before his lease, which is valid for a total of 75 years, expires. However, the luxury property, the Royal Lodge, is dilapidated and in need of repair, meaning that the ex-prince will "in all probability" not be entitled to any compensation, the Crown Estate announced.

Andrew had taken over the property for a "peppercorn" rent - he does not pay rent. However, he had paid around 8.5 million pounds (9.7 million euros) for renovation work at the start of the contract in 2003. Theoretically, he would get a proportion of this back due to the early move-out if the property was in perfect condition.

William and Kate do things differently

Andrew has reportedly announced in accordance with the contract that he will return the property on October 30, 2026. However, it is expected that he will move out shortly after Christmas. He will move to a property in Sandringham, Norfolk. The fact that he does not have to pay any rent for the Royal Lodge caused public outrage and raised questions about the Crown Estate.

The Crown Estate is a portfolio of real estate, usage rights and agricultural land that formally belongs to the British monarch, but is managed independently. Much of the income flows into the state coffers. The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, has now announced an investigation into the Crown Estate.

The answers to the parliamentary committee also reveal that heir to the throne Prince William (43) and Princess Kate (43) have signed a 20-year contract for their new home on the Windsor estate. According to the information, both are paying a "market rent" - unlike Andrew.

