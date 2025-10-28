Former UBS trader Tom Hayes is making serious allegations against the Swiss bank. (archive picture) Keystone

Former UBS trader Tom Hayes, once a symbolic figure in the global Libor scandal, is suing his former employer. He is demanding 400 million US dollars in damages - and accuses the bank of sacrificing him as a scapegoat.

Hayes was convicted of Libor manipulation in 2015 and his sentence was overturned in 2024.

He accuses UBS of deliberately making him the main culprit in order to protect itself. Show more

Former UBS trader Tom Hayes is suing the major Swiss bank for 400 million dollars in damages. Hayes had become the face of the global Libor manipulation scandal and was arrested in December 2012. This summer, the Supreme Court in London overturned his conviction.

Hayes has now filed a lawsuit with a court in the US state of Connecticut and is demanding compensation from UBS. Several media outlets reported on Tuesday, citing the publicly accessible statement of claim, that the bank had portrayed him as the mastermind behind the Libor scandal in order to protect itself.

A UBS spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit to the news agency AWP. The bank was not a party to the criminal proceedings between the UK Serious Fraud Office and Hayes, which took place over a decade ago.

Court: No fair trial

Hayes was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2015 for manipulating interest rates used for loans between banks. He was released on parole in 2021 after serving half of his sentence.

The British Supreme Court declared that Hayes had not received a fair trial when it overturned his conviction last summer. However, the court also held that there was sufficient evidence on which a properly instructed jury could have found the defendant guilty of conspiracy to defraud.

One of the biggest financial scandals

The Libor scandal is one of the biggest financial scandals worldwide. In 2012, it became known that the British Barclays Bank had manipulated the Libor reference interest rate for years. Up to 20 banks worldwide were involved in the scandal, including JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, CS and UBS.

Some banks agreed to pay damages to the British and American authorities - in addition to the Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays, UBS also paid 1.2 billion dollars. In the EU, high penalties were imposed on other banks.