A man stole an excavator in the Main-Tauber district of Baden-Württemberg, damaging a construction company and patrol cars and seriously injuring a female officer. He was shot dead by the police.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to dpa that the driver was stopped by gunfire and died on the scene. Videos of the fatal shots are circulating on the internet but cannot be shown or linked here.

Update 5.10 p.m.: Three police officers were slightly injured during the destruction with an excavator. This was confirmed by a police spokeswoman to the German Press Agency. Earlier it was reported that one officer was seriously injured. One officer was trapped in the incident and is now unfit for duty, but has since been able to leave hospital. No details were initially known about the other two injured officers.

Update 5.12 p.m.: The suspected driver of the rampage is a 38-year-old German. This was announced by the police in the evening. It was initially unclear whether the man worked for the construction company on whose premises he went on the rampage. The police are not assuming a political background. A spokeswoman was initially unable to say whether a mental illness was behind the incident.

The excavator took approximately this route. Google Maps

The police wrote on X of a "suspected rampage". No further details were initially known. There was no danger to the public, a spokeswoman said.

Policewoman injured

The man had initially stolen an excavator from a construction company in the Franconian town of Grünsfeld and had already destroyed the entire construction inventory there, the spokeswoman said.

He then drove the vehicle to Tauberbischofsheim, a few kilometers away. He damaged several patrol cars and other vehicles during the journey. A policewoman was injured - she had to go to hospital.

The spokeswoman said that the "amok driver was stopped by firing a shot" at a car dealership in Tauberbischofsheim. He was resuscitated at the scene, but died on the spot.