The crawler excavator plunged down a slope in Crans-Monana, Valais.
Valais Cantonal Police
Tragedy at 2,200 meters: An excavator operator was killed at a construction site in Crans-Montana, Valais. The machine tipped over a slope—emergency responders could only confirm the man’s death.
An excavator operator was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at a construction site in Crans-Montana, Valais. The 39-year-old Portuguese man lost control of the machine while operating a hydraulic crawler excavator.
The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a construction site near the Cry d'Er cable car facilities at an altitude of over 2,200 meters, the Valais Cantonal Police reported on Thursday.
For reasons that are still unclear, the crawler excavator tipped over down a slope. It came to a stop lying on its side.
Emergency responders could only confirm the driver's death. The Valais Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
The cantonal police were assisted, among others, by the Crans-Montana intermunicipal police, as well as by rescue personnel from KWRO 144, a REGA helicopter with a crew and a doctor, an Air-Glaciers helicopter, SUVA experts, and specialists from the CSI in Crans-Montana.