Tragedy at 2,200 meters: An excavator operator was killed at a construction site in Crans-Montana, Valais. The machine tipped over a slope—emergency responders could only confirm the man’s death.

Here's what it's all about A 39-year-old excavator operator was killed in a workplace accident in Crans-Montana, Valais.

According to the cantonal police, he lost control of the vehicle while operating a hydraulic crawler excavator.

The crawler excavator subsequently rolled down a slope and came to a stop on its side. The circumstances of the accident are now under investigation. Summary created with

An excavator operator was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at a construction site in Crans-Montana, Valais. The 39-year-old Portuguese man lost control of the machine while operating a hydraulic crawler excavator.

The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a construction site near the Cry d'Er cable car facilities at an altitude of over 2,200 meters, the Valais Cantonal Police reported on Thursday.

Excavator Plunged Down a Slope

For reasons that are still unclear, the crawler excavator tipped over down a slope. It came to a stop lying on its side.

Emergency responders could only confirm the driver's death. The Valais Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The cantonal police were assisted, among others, by the Crans-Montana intermunicipal police, as well as by rescue personnel from KWRO 144, a REGA helicopter with a crew and a doctor, an Air-Glaciers helicopter, SUVA experts, and specialists from the CSI in Crans-Montana.