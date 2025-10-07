According to a study, even short units of exercise can improve stamina. (archive image) Keystone

Just a few minutes of exercise can make a difference - at least for people who are otherwise physically inactive. This is the key finding of an international team that researched so-called exercise snacks.

This is what the researchers call phases of moderate or intensive exercise lasting a maximum of five minutes, as they report in the British Medical Journal.

Specifically, the team defines exercise snacks as intervals without breaks, warm-ups or cool-downs that are done at least twice a day - three to seven days a week over a period of four to twelve weeks. Depending on the age group, these included climbing stairs, strength exercises for the legs or Tai Chi.

The research is an overview analysis that combines findings from various studies: the team, including those from the University of Oviedo in Spain, searched relevant databases and ultimately included data from eleven studies with a total of 414 largely physically inactive adults, a good two thirds of whom were women. In the experiments, the test subjects carried out corresponding exercise units.

Small effort, measurable effect

By analyzing the data, the researchers found that the participants' endurance and cardiovascular fitness improved significantly.

However, anyone hoping for more strength in the legs or better blood values from such short exercise units will be disappointed: the exercise snacks had no measurable significant effect on these. There were also only limited detectable effects on muscular resilience in older adults.

A major advantage, however, was that people were more inclined to stick to short exercise sessions: The proportion of those who were able to stick to the routine was very high at around 83 percent of the test subjects.

Possible path to regular exercise

"The time efficiency of exercise snacks can help to overcome common obstacles to physical activity, such as a perceived lack of time or low motivation," the researchers emphasize. The short units could be a way to achieve regular physical activity because they are easier to integrate into everyday routines.

The team cites the small number of studies included in the analysis as a weakness, as well as the fact that there were some major differences in the design and methodology of these studies.

The World Health Organization recommends 300 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 to 100 minutes of intensive exercise per week. According to the study, around a third of adults and 80 percent of teenagers worldwide fail to meet this target.