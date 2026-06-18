For over 200 years, Switzerland, with its mountains, has been a travel destination. However, the way people vacation has changed significantly, as a new exhibition at the Forum Schweizer Geschichte in Schwyz, running through May 2, 2027, demonstrates.

At first, rugged Switzerland was merely a stopover for English aristocrats on their way to Italy as part of their educational travels. But then perceptions of nature shifted: the Alpine landscape found its way into art and was idealized as a place of unspoiled nature and safety, as the Forum of Swiss History in Schwyz—which is part of the National Museum—announced on Thursday in connection with its new exhibition.

In the second half of the 18th century, the first ascents of four-thousand-meter peaks spurred the growth of mountain tourism. The boom culminated in the construction of spectacular mountain railways and luxurious hotels. Even back then, there was talk of the landscape being marred, the Forum for Swiss History explained.

The exhibition also addresses tourism today. It is no longer travel guides like Baedeker but social media that recommend where to travel. Short stays have replaced long vacations and increased mobility.

The exhibition tells the story of Swiss tourism but also addresses its downsides, such as vacant apartments, and challenges like climate change. It also raises the question of what tourism might look like in the future. Visitors can vote on four visions of the future and share their impressions in a guestbook.

The Forum for Swiss History also invites guests to contribute their own vacation selfies to the exhibition. Some of these will be added to the Swiss National Museum’s photography collection as digital cultural heritage.