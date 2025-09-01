Credit cards make paying on vacation or abroad easy. Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

Contactless payments, collecting points, shopping worldwide - it's hard to imagine everyday life without credit cards. But if you use them incorrectly, you can quickly end up paying for them.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cash withdrawals and foreign currency payments with a credit card incur particularly high costs.

If you choose the wrong card model or don't compare offers, you pay unnecessarily high fees.

Partial payments and late repayments can become a debt trap. Show more

Contactless payments, collecting points and shopping worldwide - credit cards have become an integral part of everyday life. But those who use them carelessly are giving away money.

blue News shows where high fees lurk, how to avoid them and what alternatives there are.

Withdrawing cash with a credit card

According to Moneyland, withdrawing cash with a credit card is one of the biggest cost drivers. While cash withdrawals with a debit card are often cheap or free, credit card companies charge high fees - at least ten francs per withdrawal in Switzerland and even higher flat rates abroad. In addition, interest rates are charged from the time of withdrawal.

If you need cash, you should therefore use a debit card or the card of your bank. Many banks offer free ATM withdrawals in Germany, some also abroad. A small reserve in your wallet is recommended for emergencies. For large amounts of cash, bank transfers are cheaper than credit card withdrawals.

Pay in Swiss francs

Many stores abroad offer to settle the invoice amount directly in Swiss francs. This is an expensive "dynamic currency conversion offer" - there are surcharges of more than three percent plus the usual foreign currency fees. If you authorize the payment in the local currency instead, you benefit from the much more favourable exchange rate offered by credit card providers.

Bear in mind that online retailers based abroad - such as pet food stores - can also charge such surcharges. SRF's "Kassensturz" points out that up to 2.5 percent foreign surcharges are levied on payments at seemingly Swiss online stores if the operator is based abroad. Before buying, check where the provider is registered and, if possible, pay by invoice or Twint.

Choosing the wrong card model

Not every credit card is suitable for every user. Premium cards with additional services may offer attractive insurance benefits and bonus programs, but also high annual fees. Many consumers choose a card based on image or advertising rather than their usage behavior.

Before deciding on Gold or Platinum cards, check the services included and whether you really need them. Prepaid cards are suitable for young people or people with a limited budget, but often have higher fees per transaction. Standard cards without additional services are usually cheaper and are sufficient for everyday use. Compare the conditions and choose the model that suits your needs.

Do not make any comparisons

The conditions of the numerous credit cards in Switzerland vary enormously. Many users do not compare the offers and therefore pay higher annual fees, higher foreign surcharges and poorer exchange rates.

Independent comparison portals show transparently which card suits your consumer behavior. Pay attention not only to the annual fee, but also to cash withdrawal fees, foreign currency surcharges and any insurance. It's worth taking a closer look, as you could save several hundred francs in the long run.

Ignore hidden costs

Credit card providers often offer the option of paying the invoice amount in installments. This "revolving credit" becomes a debt trap for many, as the interest rates on Swiss credit cards are up to 13 percent. This is significantly higher than with traditional consumer credit. If you choose the installment facility and only make the minimum payment, you will pay for a long time and at great expense.

It is better to pay the amount due in full and on time. If you need to finance a major expense, it is worth drawing on savings reserves. This will help you avoid the high interest rates of revolving credit.

Paying bills too late

Late repayments lead to reminder fees and interest on arrears. They can also have a negative impact on your credit rating, which can be detrimental when applying for credit later on. Most credit card providers offer the option of having monthly bills debited automatically by direct debit or eBill.

Set up an automatic payment to meet deadlines. Check the statement regularly to identify unauthorized charges. If you travel frequently, you can activate an e-mail notification that warns you of high transactions.

Allow bonus points to expire

Many cards offer bonus programs. Miles & More, Cashback or Superpoints - if you don't redeem the points you collect, you are giving away money. Many customers underestimate the benefits of their bonus programs or forget to redeem their points on time.

Find out about the conditions and redeem rewards before they expire. Some programs allow direct posting as cashback on the invoice. Others offer vouchers or miles for flights. Consider the bonus mechanisms when using the card: a card with higher cashback can quickly pay for itself if you use it consistently.

Ignore foreign surcharges

An "Espresso" report by SRF shows that even purchases from Swiss online stores can trigger a foreign surcharge if the merchant is based abroad. For some cards, this surcharge amounts to between 1.2 and 2.5 percent. While some debit cards charge fixed amounts per transaction, credit cards charge percentage surcharges.

To avoid these fees, it is worth paying with Twint or on account if the store offers this. On international platforms such as Amazon, check whether payment in the local currency is cheaper. Check the credit card's general terms and conditions for the amount of the foreign surcharge - this varies depending on the provider.