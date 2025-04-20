Easter in the USA - coloring eggs or potatoes? - Gallery Eggs are in short supply in the USA - leading to higher prices. (archive picture) Image: dpa According to statistics, the supermarket price climbed to 6.23 dollars for a dozen eggs in March. (archive picture) Image: dpa Easter in the USA - coloring eggs or potatoes? - Gallery Eggs are in short supply in the USA - leading to higher prices. (archive picture) Image: dpa According to statistics, the supermarket price climbed to 6.23 dollars for a dozen eggs in March. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Egg prices are an ongoing issue in the USA, with President Trump talking about them almost daily. Unusual alternatives for Easter traditions are mentioned online.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Easter Monday, the traditional "Egg Roll" will take place on the South Lawn of the White House.

US President Donald Trump will watch children race with Easter eggs and shake the paw of a bunny actor.

What looks harmless is a test case for Trump: egg prices will show whether the president can reduce inflation as announced. Show more

Hanging plastic eggs, dyeing potatoes or shaping colorful Easter eggs from jelly: In the USA, many tips circulate during the holidays in the face of expensive eggs or even empty shelves in supermarkets. The egg shortage was triggered by bird flu.

US President Trump sees himself in constant action against egg prices

First Lady Melania Trump emphasizes that "real eggs, small and medium-sized eggs, donated by American egg farmers" are used for the traditional egg rolling on Easter Monday in the White House garden. In this tradition, children roll eggs across a meadow with spoons.

Opinion: How the White House Easter Egg Roll was rescued and became an American tradition | Opinion https://t.co/6Snts4Dnxq — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 20, 2025

For US President Donald Trump, eggs are a constant concern. He mentions eggs almost as often as his hated predecessor Joe Biden. Hardly a day goes by without him digressing on questions about Ukraine, Iran or deportations and emphasizing that he inherited the problem of egg shortages from Biden but has done everything he can to lower egg prices.

Eggs still scarce and expensive

But although Trump praises himself for having achieved this, eggs are still in short supply in supermarkets - and remain expensive. According to statistics, the supermarket price climbed to 6.23 dollars for a dozen eggs in March.

“The egg prices are down 87%, but nobody talks about that. You can have all the eggs you want, we have too many eggs, in fact, if anything the prices are getting too low.” - Donald Trump, 4/18/2025 pic.twitter.com/pgMRd8JOIt — Bryan Dawson🇺🇸 (@BryanDawsonUSA) April 19, 2025

Many shelves display a notice stating that sales are limited to one to three packs.

Experiment with "Easter potatoes" ends sadly

Many tips for alternatives are therefore circulating online, with potatoes frequently mentioned. A reporter from the "Washington Post" tried his hand at the thankless task shortly before Easter. After several attempts with different varieties, peeled and unpeeled, he ended up using small unpeeled white and yellow potatoes and food coloring.

They looked okay, he reported, but there was still something sad about them. "There was no mistaking that they were not eggs, but colorful root vegetables." Other media outlets aren't thrilled either. "Trump ruined Easter with his astronomical egg prices, there's no way I'm dyeing potatoes," writes a commentator on USA Today.