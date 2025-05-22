Death at Mels carnival Expert opinion: "No mental disorder" +++ Murder charge against pupil in bunny costume reopened
Samuel Walder
22.5.2025
A pupil in a bunny costume, a pizzaiolo on drugs - and a deadly night with unclear dynamics: the Mels murder case is once again before the court. At the center of the case is the question of culpability.
- After a carnival night in February 2022, pizza chef Salvatore N. was found dead outside his hotel room.
- The alleged perpetrator, a 19-year-old cantonal school student, was lying asleep next to him in a bunny costume.
- The prosecution accuses the student of brutally attacking the victim after an alleged sexual approach.
- Legally, he is considered legally incompetent due to the influence of alcohol. A new expert opinion is now being used to assess his culpability.
- The case will be retried over two days.
10.17 a.m.
According to the expert, the accused accidentally hit the victim's eye with the umbrella
The judge wants to know from the expert how it could be that the defendant still stabbed the victim in the eye socket with the umbrella when he was lying motionless on the ground after the fight. The expert replied: "From a purely anatomical point of view, it is accidental, especially when drunk, where you hit with the umbrella. And secondly, it was an excess of violence, where you do something without thinking. So hitting someone in a frenzy or, in this specific case, stabbing them in the head with the umbrella."
10.03 am
The accused was close to the extreme
The judge summarizes: "You have established a high level of alcohol intoxication in the defendant. You have assessed the concrete effects on the defendant's insight and ability to control."
The expert answered the question of culpability as follows: "It is the most delicate interface between forensic psychiatry and the law. If I examine all of this, then the accused no longer had any leeway to act like a healthy, competent person."
The accused was very close to the extreme when comparing an absolutely healthy person and a severely mentally ill person. Alcohol can lead to complete unconsciousness and then even to death, explained the expert. So the question of culpability had to be assessed here.
09.54 a.m.
The accused was not used to drinking alcohol
"You cannot assume habitual drinking behavior," says the expert. This means that the accused is not used to consuming a lot of alcohol, let alone being addicted to it.
The expert found no evidence that the accused was addicted. He explains: "As soon as you consume alcohol because it makes you feel better, or you have the feeling that you can cope better with certain situations, you could be talking about an addiction."
09.40 hrs
Delusions and psychotic symptoms
Expert's assessment: "The accused was intoxicated. He had signs of delusions, i.e. psychotic symptoms. The accused spoke of Russian soldiers who had threatened him. This puts us in the range of severe intoxication."
09.38 a.m.
He had had at least one "movie tear"
The statements of the accused, but also of witnesses, have shown that there was acute alcohol intoxication at the time of the crime. The professor says: "His statements were prototypically plausible for severe intoxication. The defendant made consistent statements about his perception and behavior."
He had had at least one "movie break". The accused had gaps in his memory. He had said self-critically that he had difficulty remembering what had really happened and what had not. He showed clear time disturbances. In other words, he could not tell the time.
After the crime, the accused fell asleep next to the victim. "But you can't speak of falling asleep, but of total exhaustion. In addition, the accused did not cover up after the crime," says the expert witness.
-
09.30 a.m.
Alcohol consumption is not unusual
The professor says: "On the first level, no mental disorder can be perceived for this consumption behavior. It does not indicate a dependency syndrome." A fifth of the Swiss population is said to consume a lot of alcohol, but this cannot be explained by a disorder or addiction.
09.16 a.m.
"There is no mental disorder"
A professor of forensic psychiatry is given the floor at the beginning. He has prepared the new expert opinion on the accused.
The judge asks: "You have an expert opinion with the question of whether the accused has a mental disorder. How did you proceed?" He replies: "It was a standard procedure. I didn't have all the documents and records, but I then examined the accused." The hair sample was negative.
"The assessment came to the conclusion that the defendant had no mental disorders. However, at the time of the offense, it is clear that the defendant was under a strong alcohol intoxication," says the professor.
The accused felt threatened at the time of the crime. At the time of the offense, it can be assumed that he was no longer guilty. "The risk of recidivism is very low. I have stated that the accused could benefit from voluntary therapy and voluntary abstinence," explains the professor.
09.12 a.m.
12,000 francs compensation for the private plaintiffs
Now the judge summarizes the charges. The trial began a year ago in February. Now the trial is being continued. So this is not a new trial. The motions are read out again so that everyone is up to date.
The private sponsors are demanding compensation of CHF 12,000.
The defense demands a full acquittal.
09.08 a.m.
The judge opens the trial
Dozens of spectators and many media representatives are sitting in the courtroom. The judge introduces those present.
The private plaintiffs are seated on the left side of the courtroom. Five people have filed private charges against the accused. On the right side of the courtroom sits the accused with his defense lawyer.
Thursday, May 22, 08.58 a.m.
The trial begins
The trial for the homicide at Fasnacht 2022 takes place today in the parish hall in Mels SG. The accused is alleged to have killed a 45-year-old man in a bunny costume.
The case had already been heard in February 2024. At that time, the proceedings were interrupted due to a new expert opinion, which has now been drawn up. A verdict is expected on Friday.
What began as an exuberant carnival night ended in tragedy: Salvatore N., a popular pizzaiolo, was found dead outside his hotel room in the early hours of February 26, 2022 - his suspected murderer was lying next to him, fast asleep, wearing a bunny costume.
The alleged perpetrator: a 19-year-old cantonal school student at the time, who is now on trial for intentional homicide while insane at the Werdenberg-Sarganserland District Court. According to the indictment, the young man faces 24 months' imprisonment - suspended for a probationary period of two years. 47 days of pre-trial detention have already been credited.
The trial was already heard in February 2024: Now, on Thursday and Friday, the case will be reopened. blue News reports from the scene.
A night-time crash with a fatal outcome
According to the investigation, the fatal night began at home with beer. The schoolboy slipped into a bunny costume, took the train to Mels and celebrated carnival with friends - with plenty of alcohol, both on the train and later at the Verrucano cultural center.
At the same time, Salvatore N., himself drunk and under the influence of cocaine, went to his hotel room. The student followed him a short time later - it remains unclear why. In the room, the allegedly homosexual pizza chef is said to have grabbed his young visitor's genitals.
What followed is described by the prosecution as a brutal escalation: the student rejected the advances and wanted to leave - but Salvatore N. apparently stood in his way. A violent scuffle ensued, which moved into the corridor. There, the 19-year-old choked the man to the ground, then grabbed an umbrella that happened to be lying around - and stabbed the victim once in each eye.
The injuries resulted in fatal traumatic brain injuries.
Not guilty - but confronted with claims in the millions
According to an expert opinion, the pupil had an alcohol level of between 1.21 and 2.09 per mille at the time of the crime - legally, he is therefore considered legally incompetent. Salvatore N. even had a blood alcohol level of 2.15 per mille.
Nevertheless, the crime remains shocking. The victim's family is demanding 650,000 francs in damages and 140,000 francs in compensation.
The trial has already been heard on February 1 and 2, 2024. Now the trial is being reopened. A new expert opinion is set to change the case.