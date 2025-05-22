10.03 am

The judge summarizes: "You have established a high level of alcohol intoxication in the defendant. You have assessed the concrete effects on the defendant's insight and ability to control."

The expert answered the question of culpability as follows: "It is the most delicate interface between forensic psychiatry and the law. If I examine all of this, then the accused no longer had any leeway to act like a healthy, competent person."

The accused was very close to the extreme when comparing an absolutely healthy person and a severely mentally ill person. Alcohol can lead to complete unconsciousness and then even to death, explained the expert. So the question of culpability had to be assessed here.