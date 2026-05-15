The first evidence of a dinosaur in Rhineland-Palatinate caused a stir in April. The researchers are keeping at it. There is still a lot of rock to be analyzed. (archive picture) Keystone

Following the state's first evidence of a dinosaur in the southern Eifel region, experts are examining the recovered material for possible further interesting finds. So far, only 20 percent of the rock has been examined.

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Bruno Zwank, Managing Director of Felsenland Südeifel Tourismus GmbH and manager of the Teufelsschlucht dinosaur park in Ernzen, said. It is hoped that more exciting things will be discovered. "And we have a very good idea," said Zwank. It will probably take at least another year to analyze the 300 kilograms of rock material full of fossils. Finds will first be published scientifically. "That is the basis."

The discovery of the more than 200 million-year-old rock layer in autumn 2024 near the Irrel waterfalls was "a stroke of luck". It had come to light after a landslide caused by heavy rainfall on the steep bank of the Prüm.

In this "bonebed", packed with bones and teeth from extinct animals, the researchers also came across the fossils of the Eifel dinosaur: three teeth, two foot claws and a toe bone.

In addition to the predatory dinosaur, other prehistoric animals have already been identified, including armored amphibians, armadillo-like reptiles, slender-legged crocodile relatives, gliding lizards and pterosaurs.

Why the study of the rock is taking so long

The analysis of the material takes time because in micropalaeontology small quantities are always examined precisely under the stereomicroscope, said Zwank. The material is crushed and sieved beforehand. In addition to palaeontologist Lea Numberger-Thuy from the Dinosaur Park, a network of palaeontologists from all over Europe is involved in the work.

Earth history has been actively researched in the park for a few years now. There is a cooperation with the General Directorate for Cultural Heritage Rhineland-Palatinate, the Natural History Museum Mainz and the National Museum of Natural History Luxembourg to systematically study fossils in the southern Eifel.

Are there other places where the experts are conducting research? The layer of rock currently under investigation was completely cleared away at the time, said Zwank. However, they are constantly observing: "If there is another heavy rainfall event, it is quite possible that further areas will be washed free and new things will come to light."