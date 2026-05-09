Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is said to have written the notes shortly before his death. Bild: United States District Judge Southern District of New York

A judge released the notes discovered by a cellmate for publication following a request by the New York Times. It has not been conclusively established who actually wrote the texts, but experts believe that a common author is very likely.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A US court has released alleged notes written by US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

Epstein's cellmate told the New York Times that he had found the note between the pages of a comic book.

Three handwriting experts clearly attribute the writing to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Show more

The American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is said to have written a farewell letter a few weeks before his death. A former cellmate claims to have discovered such a note, which a judge released for publication on Wednesday. The AP news agency commissioned forensic experts who concluded that the note was almost certainly written by the same person as a note that the authorities found in Epstein's cell after his death.

Breaking News: A suicide note purported to be written by Jeffrey Epstein was released after being sealed for years. https://t.co/nbl5MY8ps2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 6, 2026

Three handwriting experts explained that common features such as identical word spacing, letter shapes, the use of capital letters and peculiar punctuation proved that both notes were most likely written by the same author. A judge ordered the release of the older note on Wednesday after theNew York Timeshad previously requested to see the alleged suicide note and other documents in a case involving Epstein's cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione.

In the first note, which was made public this week, the author writes: "They have been screening me for months - and found nothing!!!". He also talks about being able to choose the "time to leave" himself. The other note, which has been public knowledge for years, contains a list of complaints about the conditions in the prison - including the showers, the food and "huge insects". The texts contain wording that Epstein had already used in the past.

"NO FUN" and exclamation marks

Both notes, written in ballpoint pen on notepad paper, contain the underlined phrase "NO FUN" and each ends with two exclamation marks, the first of which is always slightly curved inwards and has a similar curvature. The first words of each note are written larger than the rest of the text, and each successive line increasingly diverges from the left margin.

"These are the very clues that suggest we're dealing with the same author," said Thomas Vastrick, president of the American Society of Questioned Document Examiners.

"They were written by the same person," said Bart Baggett, who founded the forensic analysis firm Handwriting Experts Inc. and has testified more than 130 times as an expert witness in court. Grace Warmbier, who spent a decade conducting document reviews and handwriting analysis for the New York Police Department, agreed. "Both documents were written by the same author," she said.

Hardly any examples of Epstein's writing

None of the experts could say with certainty that Epstein wrote the notes - in part because there are few confirmed examples of his handwriting among the millions of pages of files the US Justice Department recently released on the late financier.

In addition to the two notes from prison, Warmbier and Vastrick also examined handwriting samples from Epstein's cellmate Tartaglione. Warmbier ruled out Tartaglione as the author, as he found significant differences between his handwriting and the handwriting in the notes.

Vastrick said that Tartaglione's handwriting samples showed a wide range of variations. There are at least some similarities that require further investigation, he said.

"At this point, I certainly wouldn't rule him out as a possible author," Vastrick said. "At the same time, however, I would not suggest that he is the author."

Podcast led to the trail of the note

For years, only a few people knew about the note, which Tartaglione said he had found. Last summer, he mentioned it in a podcast, which piqued the interest of reporters from the New York Times, who obtained the release.

Tartaglione is a former police officer serving a life sentence for killing four people. He testified that he discovered the note in a book in his cell after Epstein was found lying on the floor with a piece of bed sheet around his neck on July 23, 2019. Epstein was then placed under observation and moved to another cell. He had no cellmate when he was found dead on August 10, 2019.

According to a chronology in the Department of Justice files, Tartaglione informed his lawyer about the note four days after the alleged incident on July 23. There is no indication that the prison administration or Epstein's representatives were notified.

Film quote from 1931

In addition to the handwriting analysis, formulations in the notes could also provide clues as to their authorship. The note that Tartaglione claims to have found contains the line: "What am I supposed to do - burst into tears!!!" ("Watcha want me to do - Bust out cryin!!"). Epstein had quoted this line from the 1931 movie "The Little Rascals" in three emails that were in the Justice Department's files. He had sent one of these emails to his brother four months before he went to prison.