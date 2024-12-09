An explosion occurs at a refinery near Florence. At least two people were killed and several were injured.

A powerful explosion has occurred at a factory site near the Italian city of Florence. According to the Ansa news agency, citing the prefecture responsible, at least two people were killed. Eight people were injured and four people are missing following the incident.

The site is a refinery belonging to the energy company Eni. Firefighting work is currently underway. According to the authorities, the fire department, emergency services and police are on site.

In the morning, residents in various parts of the province of Florence reported a loud bang. Pictures on social media showed a thick, black column of smoke rising into the sky above the scene of the accident, which could be seen from a long way off. Residents were urged to keep their windows closed due to the heavy smoke.

