The Ukrainian businessman, who was seriously injured in the explosion in Monaco two weeks ago, accuses the Ukrainian military intelligence service, HUR, of carrying out the attack.

ARCHIVE – A police officer stands guard on a street in Monaco, one day after an explosive device seriously injured three people in an apartment building in Monaco. Photo: Philippe Magoni/AP/dpa/Archive photo

“Based on the results of the investigation available to us, we have no doubt that active-duty officers from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, commonly known as HUR, were directly involved in this assassination attempt,” according to a letter released by Vadym Yermolayev through his attorneys, which is in the possession of the DPA news agency.

Investigation into attempted murder

"Individuals associated with the current and former leadership of the agency" were involved, writes the businessman, who describes the incident as a targeted assassination attempt. The public prosecutors’ offices in Monaco and Nice, France, which are handling the case, are investigating attempted murder and an explosives offense. When asked, they initially declined to comment on the allegations or the current status of their investigations.

His partner and son were also seriously injured

The incident occurred in the evening at the entrance to a residential building in Monaco. A person had previously left a package there, which exploded as Jermolajew was leaving the building with his partner and their son. All three were seriously injured in the blast.

Vadym Yermolayev (58) has been subject to Ukrainian sanctions since December 2023; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused him of collaborating with Russia. Yermolayev was regularly ranked among the wealthiest Ukrainians.

Ukrainian Suspect Shot Dead

Following the explosion in late June, a search was launched for a Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement who was residing in Germany. A few days later, the woman was found shot to death in Ukraine. The alleged perpetrators who were arrested are officers of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, HUR.