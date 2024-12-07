Up to 20 missing in explosion in residential building in The Hague - Gallery Numerous fire and rescue services were deployed at the scene of the explosion. Image: dpa The fire-fighting and rescue operations at the affected building in The Hague continued. Image: Phil Nijhuis/AP The damage following the explosion and partial collapse of a residential building in The Hague is enormous. Image: Phil Nijhuis/AP Four people were initially rescued after an explosion and fire in a residential building in The Hague. Image: dpa Up to 20 missing in explosion in residential building in The Hague - Gallery Numerous fire and rescue services were deployed at the scene of the explosion. Image: dpa The fire-fighting and rescue operations at the affected building in The Hague continued. Image: Phil Nijhuis/AP The damage following the explosion and partial collapse of a residential building in The Hague is enormous. Image: Phil Nijhuis/AP Four people were initially rescued after an explosion and fire in a residential building in The Hague. Image: dpa

After an explosion, a residential building in The Hague partially collapses and a fire breaks out. There are several injuries and two fatalities. The fire department searches for possible further victims. And the police have a lead.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for itself A residential building in The Hague partially collapsed this morning after an explosion.

Two fatalities were recovered. Four injured people were taken to hospital, according to the police.

The police are searching for a car. Show more

Two fatalities have been recovered after a serious explosion in an apartment building in The Hague in the Netherlands. Their identities are not yet known, said Mayor Jan van Zanen. The search for other victims who may still be under the rubble is continuing at full speed.

There is little hope of rescuing other residents alive. "We are preparing for the worst-case scenario." The mayor was unable to say how many people were still missing.

According to the fire department, the three-storey building partially collapsed after the explosion in the morning. Five apartments were destroyed. The fire-fighting work continued and rescue workers searched for more victims in the rubble. There was talk of around 20 missing persons, who are being searched for with sniffer dogs.

The area around the partially collapsed building was devastated. The cause of the explosion was initially unclear. Meanwhile, the police searched for a car that drove away at high speed immediately after the explosion. Residents were asked to send possible video footage of the scene of the accident in which the car could be seen.

Repeated explosive attacks by criminals

In the Netherlands, explosive attacks by criminals have been occurring repeatedly for some time. The explosions and arson attacks hit houses, company buildings and cars. The explosives or incendiary devices placed at night at house entrances, facades or stores cause damage to property, but as a rule nobody is injured.

According to the police, the attacks involve drugs, intimidation and blackmail. Explosives are even used in relationship disputes.

Whether the explosion and the subsequent fire in The Hague have a criminal background, however, remains to be seen. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed his shock at the catastrophe and offered the government's help to the victims. The royal family was also shocked.

Earlier this year, there was an explosion in a residential complex in Rotterdam that left three people dead, but it turned out to be the explosion of an illegal drug production laboratory in the building.

dpa