In a nightlife district in Moscow, an explosion claims the lives of several people and injures many others. The following day, reports of a higher death toll begin to circulate.

Following the deadly explosion of an improvised explosive device in the heart of a Moscow nightlife district, the circumstances remain unclear. Several news channels on Telegram reported that the death toll had risen to five. However, there was initially no official confirmation of this.

Following Saturday’s incident, authorities reported three deaths and 21 injuries. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, one of the deceased was a woman suspected of bringing the explosive device into a restaurant. Also killed in the explosion were a security guard who had refused to let the suspect into the restaurant and a patron.

According to authorities, the homemade explosive device detonated around 8:00 p.m. (local time). The Russian daily newspaper *Kommersant* reported, citing its own sources, that the guests at a private event in the restaurant were the targets of the attack. The newspaper reported, citing its own sources, that an investigation is underway into allegations of a terrorist attack.