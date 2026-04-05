This star is believed to have exploded around 13 billion years ago. Nasa

A gamma-ray burst from the early days of the universe reaches Earth: researchers have measured one of the most energetic events since the Big Bang - and are gaining new insights into the first stars.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers have discovered a gamma-ray burst around 13 billion years old that was created when one of the first stars collapsed into a black hole.

The flash is considered a particularly precise measurement and provides rare insights into the physical conditions of the early universe.

Such events help to understand how the first stars formed heavy elements and thus shaped the development of the universe. Show more

Almost 13 billion years ago, one of the first stars collapsed into a black hole. This produced an extremely powerful gamma-ray burst - which was only discovered in mid-March by the Chinese-French space telescope SVOM. A signal from the early days of the universe has now reached researchers. This is reported by RTS.

The discovery is particularly important for science. "Based on the amount of light, it is the most precise gamma-ray burst we have ever discovered," Bertrand Cordier from the SVOM project told the AFP news agency.

Gamma-ray bursts are considered to be the most energetic events since the Big Bang. In just a few seconds, they release more energy than the sun produces in billions of years.

A look into the past

The study of such flashes provides important clues about the origin of the universe. "You need this intensity to be able to measure the physical conditions of the early universe. It's the only way to do this directly," explains Cordier.

Such conditions cannot be recreated on Earth. Researchers are therefore dependent on observations in space.

Time of the first stars

Initial analyses show: The gamma-ray burst originated when the universe was still very young - in the phase of the first generations of stars. These stars consisted mainly of hydrogen and helium.

They were the first to produce heavier elements such as iron, carbon and oxygen. These elements were crucial for the further development of the universe.

Extremely massive star

For such a gamma-ray burst to occur, the star must have been very large. According to Cordier, it could have had "perhaps a hundred solar masses".

The researchers now want to analyze the data further. The aim is to compare this flash with other events from different phases of cosmic history.

In this way, they hope to learn more about the origin and development of the universe.