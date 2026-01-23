Here's what it's all about A drone containing explosives was found at Leipzig Airport next to a Ukrainian cargo plane.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt considers the incident involving an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig/Halle Airport to be a terrorist attack.

He does not rule out the possibility that “foreign powers” are behind it.

He speaks of professional technology and a “hybrid attack scenario.”

The drone carrying the explosive device was discovered early Wednesday morning on the “South Runway” at Leipzig/Halle Airport. Summary created with

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) considers the incident involving an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig/Halle Airport to be an attack carried out by highly professional perpetrators. He does not rule out the possibility that “foreign powers” were behind it.

"This was a 'hybrid attack scenario,'" Dobrindt said during a press conference at the airport that evening. Such hybrid threats must be planned and carried out with a high degree of professionalism.

This would require a high level of technical expertise and experience in handling explosives. Furthermore, it can be assumed that the explosives used were military-grade. “None of this points to an amateurish approach. We’re talking here about a professional hybrid threat that we must continue to address,” said Dobrindt.

Drone near a Ukrainian transport aircraft

The drone carrying the explosive device was discovered early Wednesday morning on the “South Runway” at Leipzig/Halle Airport. According to security sources, it was located near a Ukrainian Antonov AN-124 Condor transport aircraft. Specialists from the Federal Police defused the explosive device. A second, unidentified flying object is believed to have collided with a cargo plane after the plane had taken off again following the earlier closure of the runway, explained the Saxony State Criminal Police Office (LKA). Minor damage was found on the aircraft after it landed in Hanover.

Situation briefing with the heads of the security agencies

Following the incident, Dobrindt cut short his summer vacation to travel to Halle/Leipzig Airport for a briefing with Saxony’s Interior Minister Armin Schuster (CDU) and the heads of federal and state security agencies.

At a press conference, he said that all speculation about the type of explosive, the drone’s design, its origin, and the question of who was behind it was now part of the investigation. “All the speculation out there may not be pointing in the right direction; it could simply be completely wrong.” He said investigators must look into all possibilities.

But: “The fact that a drone armed with explosives is here on an airport grounds represents a new threat scenario,” said Dobrindt. We are dealing with a competition that “may also involve foreign powers” who apparently want to contribute to considerable uncertainty in Germany.

Hybrid attacks generally refer to covert attacks that do not aim for direct confrontation but are intended to create uncertainty. These attacks may combine various tactics, such as sabotage, economic pressure, or disinformation.

Airport Association Identifies Gaps

As at other airports, air traffic in Leipzig has had to be suspended several times in recent years due to drone sightings. Last fall, for example, operations at Munich Airport had to be suspended repeatedly due to drones flying over the airport. As a result, a Joint Drone Defense Center was established within the Federal Police to facilitate communication between the federal government and the states; according to Dobrindt, this center is also active in the current case.

However, the airports in Berlin, Munich, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig/Halle, and Cologne/Bonn are still waiting for the drone detection and defense systems promised by the Ministry of the Interior, as Ralph Beisel, CEO of the German Airports Association (ADV), explained.