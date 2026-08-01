According to official reports, an explosion at a Moscow restaurant was caused by an explosive device. Investigators have reached this conclusion, the state news agency Tass reported, citing the National Anti-Terrorism Committee. Three people were killed and another 21 were injured in the explosion. It was unclear whether there was a political motive behind the attempted attack. Initially, there had been speculation about a possible gas explosion.

According to investigators' findings so far, a woman is said to have attempted to bring the explosive device into the establishment. She was stopped by a security guard, according to TASS. Both were killed in the explosion, as was a patron of the café-restaurant.

According to media reports, the “Balzi Rossi” restaurant on Gartenring in the wider center of Moscow had been booked for a private event. Social media posts mentioned both a wedding reception and a birthday party for a general in the Russian Armed Forces. The authorities did not initially comment.