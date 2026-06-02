Exports stagnate in April as imports fall (symbolic image) Keystone

Swiss exports stagnated in April. Imports, on the other hand, fell after the strong previous months.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In April 2026, seasonally adjusted Swiss exports rose only slightly by 0.1% in nominal terms to CHF 22.27 billion compared to the previous month, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) on Tuesday. In real terms - i.e. adjusted for price changes - this resulted in an increase of 3.0 percent in April.

This slowed the negative trend of recent months for the time being. In the first quarter, exports fell to their lowest level since the third quarter of 2021.

In terms of exports, seven of the ten sectors recorded an increase in April, led by machinery, electronics and appliances (+5.5%). However, chemical-pharmaceutical products slowed things down - at 11.1 billion Swiss francs, they fell back to the February level.

From a regional perspective, the picture was mixed. While exports to Europe fell by 11.6%, they rose in the other major economic areas of North America (+16.2%) and Asia (+9.8%).

Imports fall

Meanwhile, after strong growth in March, total imports fell by 3.0% to CHF 19.05 billion in the month under review (+4.1% in real terms). The decline in imports also came almost exclusively from the chemical-pharmaceutical sector (-16.2%), the BAZG explains further.

This therefore had a negative impact on trade in both directions. Meanwhile, imports of jewelry and jewelry goods recorded a strong increase (+50.4%) and purchases of energy sources (+15.0%) and vehicles (+5.7%) also rose.

The surplus in the trade balance amounted to 3.22 billion.