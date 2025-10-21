Since 2015, the number of children in the USA suffering from peanut allergies has been falling. Archive image: KEYSTONE

A study revolutionized medical practice when it recommended giving babies peanut products at an early age. Years later, there have been clear successes in preventing allergies.

Since 2015, parents in the USA have been advised to feed babies peanuts to reduce the risk of allergies.

The measure initially reduced peanut allergies in infants between 0 and 3 years of age by 27 percent and later by 40 percent.

According to experts, it only takes small amounts for the immune system to become familiar with the food. Show more

A decade ago, a groundbreaking study showed that exposing babies to peanut products at an early age can prevent the development of life-threatening allergies. New research now shows that this practice makes a big difference in the real world.

Since the recommendation in 2015 to introduce peanuts into babies' diets from the age of four months, the number of peanut allergies in the USA has fallen significantly, reports the AP news agency.

Among children ages 0 to 3, the rate of peanut allergies dropped by more than 27 percent after the guidelines for high-risk children were introduced and by more than 40 percent after the recommendations were expanded in 2017.

"Certainly" fewer food allergies

Dr. David Hill, allergist and researcher at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, emphasizes the importance of this development. In a recent study published in the journal Pediatrics, Hill and his colleagues analyzed electronic health records to track the diagnosis of food allergies in young children before, during and after the guidelines were introduced.

"Today, I can say with certainty that there are fewer children with food allergies than would have been the case without this public health measure," explained Hill.

Since 2015, around 60,000 children have avoided food allergies, including 40,000 who would otherwise have developed peanut allergies. Still, about 8 percent of children are affected by food allergies, including more than 2 percent with a peanut allergy.

Change of course 2015

Peanut allergies occur when the immune system misinterprets the proteins in peanuts as harmful and triggers chemical reactions that cause allergic symptoms such as skin rashes, breathing difficulties and sometimes life-threatening anaphylaxis.

For decades, doctors recommended delaying the introduction of peanuts and other potentially allergenic foods until the age of 3. But in 2015, Gideon Lack from King's College London published the groundbreaking LEAP study.

This showed that introducing peanut products in infancy can reduce the risk of developing food allergies later in life by more than 80 percent. Subsequent analyses showed that this protection lasts into adolescence in around 70 percent of children.

Slow implementation of the new guidelines

Despite the new guidelines calling for the early introduction of peanuts, implementation has been slow. Only about 29 percent of pediatricians and 65 percent of allergists in the U.S. reported following the expanded 2017 recommendations, according to surveys.

Uncertainty and confusion about the best way to introduce peanuts early led to delays, according to a commentary on the study. Initially, both medical experts and parents wondered whether this practice could be implemented outside of strictly controlled clinical settings.

The data for the analysis came from a subset of participating practices and may not represent the entire U.S. pediatric population, according to the commentary authored by Dr. Ruchi Gupta, a pediatric allergy expert at Northwestern University.

"It doesn't have to be a lot of the food"

Still, the new research "offers promising evidence that early introduction of allergens is not only accepted, but could have measurable effects," the authors concluded.

The new study emphasizes the current guidelines, which were updated in 2021 and recommend the introduction of peanuts and other major food allergens between four and six months of age without prior testing or screening, Hill said. Parents should consult their pediatricians with any questions.

"It doesn't have to be a lot of the food, but small amounts of peanut butter, dairy-based yogurt, soy-based yogurts and nut butters are really good ways to safely expose the immune system to these allergenic foods," he said.