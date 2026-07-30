A fire breaks out in a restaurant and spreads rapidly. Three houses are engulfed in flames, and two others are damaged. The damage is immense.

According to initial estimates by the fire department, a fire in the old town of Lauterbach in Hesse, which damaged several half-timbered houses, caused at least five million euros in damage. Five people were injured by smoke inhalation: two firefighters and three residents, police reported. The fire broke out on Wednesday in a restaurant on the market square and spread very quickly.

Five houses are uninhabitable

Three houses were likely damaged by the fire itself, a police spokesperson said early this morning. However, due to the heat and the firefighting efforts, a total of five houses have been rendered uninhabitable. In addition, some of the affected buildings are in danger of collapsing.

Lauterbach, the county seat of the Vogelberg district, has a population of 14,000 and is located along the German Half-Timbered House Route. The old half-timbered houses, mostly dating from the 17th and 18th centuries, stand in a long row along the old city wall, which dates back to 1266.