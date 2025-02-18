The Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is located in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile, on the Cerro Paranal mountain. Keystone

Wind speeds of up to 70,000 kilometers per hour and clouds of vaporized metal: while studying the exoplanet "Wasp-121b", Swiss researchers have discovered climate conditions that are so extreme that they call existing models into question.

Astronomers pointed the four telescopes of the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) at "Wasp-121b" to find out more about the gaseous planet, which is around 900 light years away from Earth. The results were published in "Nature" on Tuesday.

The scientists determined the wind speeds on the exoplanet by tracking the movement of vapors of iron, sodium and hydrogen at different heights in the atmosphere.

Like in a science fiction movie

The result, a three-dimensional map of atmospheric currents, turns theoretical predictions on their head, wrote the University of Geneva (Unige) in a press release on the study. "It feels like we're in a science fiction movie," study leader Julia Victoria Seidel, a former doctoral student at Unige, was quoted as saying in the press release.

It was not only the wind speeds of up to 70,000 km/h that surprised the researchers. The distribution of the currents also deviated considerably from previous theoretical predictions. Heavy iron vapors rise with strong updrafts from the extremely hot day side of the planet and are transported towards the cooler night side.

This updraft is overlaid by a jet stream that circulates the air from the middle layers around the planet's equator. "Theoretical models had predicted exactly the opposite, namely the reversal of the position of these two layers," explained Seidel.

According to Unige, the extreme climatic conditions on the exoplanet push the models used to simulate the climate on planets to their limits.