The earth is shaking off the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Far East, and it is shaking hard. Experts speak of the world's strongest quake since 2011. Coastal residents in several countries are evacuated.

DPA dpa

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

9.20 a.m. Tsunami warning also in Latin America Following the severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka, several Latin American countries have also warned of possible tsunami waves. In Mexico, the navy's tsunami warning center called on the population to stay away from the beaches on the Pacific coast. Boats and ships should not set sail. Tidal waves of 30 centimetres to one meter in height are possible. The authorities in neighboring Guatemala issued a similar warning. However, the danger is considered to be low, the Seismological Institute of the Central American country (INSIVUMEH) announced on Platform X.

8.59 a.m. Helicopter warns via loudspeaker WATCH: LAPD helicopter uses loudspeaker to ask everyone to move to higher ground due to possible tsunami wave at 1 a.m. PT.pic.twitter.com/XjN99GCOEs — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 30, 2025 In Los Angeles, a helicopter is now flying over the city. People are asked to leave the coastal region by loudspeaker and move to higher ground.

8.29 a.m. 1.3 meter high wave registered in Japan A tsunami wave of 1.3 meters in height has been recorded in Japan following the severe earthquake of magnitude 8.8 off Russia. According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency on Wednesday, a tsunami with a height of 1.3 meters reached a port in Japan's northern prefecture of Miyagi at 13:52 (local time, 06:52 CEST). The tsunami warning, according to which waves of up to three meters were expected along the Japanese Pacific coast, remained in effect.

8.27 a.m. Authorities in Hawaii "cautiously optimistic" According to the authorities in Hawaii, no extreme waves have yet been measured on the coasts. "This is currently a cautiously optimistic sign," says Governor Josh Green. But: "The window of seismic activity will last at least another two hours. The water has receded a lot - that means there is activity out in the ocean. So we can't give the all-clear yet." The port of Honolulu has been closed. All flights to and from Maui have been canceled.

8.20 a.m. First tsunami waves hit Hawaii According to reports, the first tsunami waves have hit Hawaii. It is still unclear how strong they will be.

7.49 a.m. Video shows how the water recedes Video shows water receding in Kahai, Hawaii.pic.twitter.com/K5hlnB1o2Q — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 30, 2025 A time-lapse video shows how the water slowly recedes off Hawaii. It is still unclear how strong the waves will really be. Experts expect a height of up to four meters.

7.43 a.m. Tsunami waves measured Tsunami waves spotted off Kauai, Hawaii, buoys detect arrival near Nawiliwili. pic.twitter.com/UjJN6z3ruN — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) July 30, 2025 A buoy off the Hawaiian island of Kauai has measured an extreme increase in wave heights. Apparently the waves are only a few kilometers away from the coasts.

7.39 a.m. Small waves also expected in China Following the earthquake off Russia's east coast, tsunami waves of up to one meter in height are expected in China. As the Chinese Tsunami Warning Center announced on Wednesday, the authorities were expecting waves of between 30 centimetres and one meter to hit parts of the Chinese east coast. The estimate was based on the analysis of the Tsunami Advisory Center of the Ministry of National Resources

7.33 am Water receding rapidly 🚨 BREAKING: Water rapidly receding at Hanalei Bay on Kauai, Hawaii



Tsunami expected in mere minutes pic.twitter.com/xtif43hThd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025 Videos from Hawaii show: The water is currently retreating rapidly. These are the first signs that violent waves are imminent. A video of an island in the north of Hawaii shows how the water is much deeper.

7.23 a.m. Mass evacuation at Honululu harbor Commercial vessels, privately owned craft, and Coast Guard vessels are currently mass evacuating the Port of Honolulu and surrounding harbors as a tsunami bears down on the Hawaiian islands.



AIS data via @MarineTraffic pic.twitter.com/coaHF9ICsM — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 30, 2025 Honolulu Harbor is still being evacuated in the minutes before the expected tsunami waves. A radar video shows ships leaving the harbor. The first waves are expected in the next few minutes.

7.15 a.m. Warnings also in L.A. 🚨 JUST IN: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is now blasting warnings about a potential tsunami over their loud speaker



Marina Del Ray is currently under a Tsunami Advisory



But parts of Northern California are now under a TSUNAMI WARNING



🎥 @Brod4444 pic.twitter.com/w62oOIWhOh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025 A tsunami warning has also been issued on the west coast of the USA. The authorities are calling on the population to evacuate via loudspeaker.

7.08 a.m. Tsunami sirens wail The tsunami sirens have sounded in Japan following the severe earthquake. A voice calls for immediate evacuation between the siren sounds. WATCH: Tsunami sirens wail in northern Japan, coastline being evacuated pic.twitter.com/8oI8zRormF — BNO News (@BNONews) July 30, 2025 Sirens can also be heard in Hawaii. The first waves are expected there in the next few minutes. 🚨#BREAKING: Tsunami sirens are now blasting across Hawaii after warnings were issued. Thousands are evacuating to higher ground as waves between 3 to 12 feet above tide level are possible. The USGS has just upgraded the Pacific earthquake to a massive magnitude 8.8. pic.twitter.com/dUIGx2mtqX — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 30, 2025

7.04 a.m. First waves expected in Hawaii in a few minutes The first tsunami waves are expected in Hawaii in the next few minutes. It is still unclear how strong the waves will really be - experts expect heights of up to 3 or 4 meters.

7.01 a.m. Russia declares a state of emergency The authorities in the Russian region of Sakhalin in the Far East have declared a state of emergency for an affected group of islands in the Pacific following the earthquake. "A state of emergency has been declared in the North Kuril district, where an earthquake and tsunami occurred today," the Sakhalin government said on Wednesday.

6:48 a.m. Before and after pictures show destruction Drone footage analysis: Comparing sites at Severo-Kurilsk port, 188 nautical miles from the Kamchatka quake epicenter. pic.twitter.com/3fla2FQBiu — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) July 30, 2025 Drone images compared with Google Maps show how the city of Severo-Kurilsk in the far east of Russia was hit by the waves. The harbor walls have disappeared, buildings have been torn away.

6.32 a.m. Severe damage in eastern Russia In the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, terrified people ran barefoot into the open, according to Tass. Closets toppled over, cars skidded across shaking roads and a kindergarten building was badly damaged. The electricity and telephone network collapsed at times.

6.20 a.m. Strongest earthquake since 2011 A severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka has triggered warnings of tsunami waves on the eastern coasts of Russia and Japan as well as in western states of the USA. With a magnitude of 8.8, the quake was the strongest in the world since the Fukushima disaster in March 2011, according to the US earthquake observatory USGS - and has only been surpassed by five quakes since measurements began. Show more

A severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka triggered warnings of tsunami waves on the eastern coasts of Russia and Japan as well as in western US states.

With a magnitude of 8.8, the quake was the strongest in the world since the Fukushima disaster in March 2011, according to the US earthquake observatory USGS - and has only been surpassed by five quakes since measurements began.

The Russian state news agency Tass gave the magnitude as 8.7, the German Geosciences Centre (GFZ) in Potsdam as 7.8. The center of the quake was reported to be in the open sea, about 130 kilometers off the sparsely populated coast of Kamchatka, and relatively deep under the seabed.

Rescue workers in front of a kindergarten damaged by the earthquake in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. (July 30, 2025) Image: Keystone/Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP

Frightened people flee into the street

According to the Russian Academy of Sciences, this was the strongest earthquake to hit Kamchatka since 1952 and further aftershocks are expected for around a month, which could reach magnitudes of up to 7.5.

In the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, terrified people ran barefoot outside, according to Tass. Closets toppled over, cars skidded across shaking roads and a kindergarten building was badly damaged. The electricity and telephone networks collapsed at times.

In the Russian region of Sakhalin, coastal residents were evacuated as a precaution. According to Tass, tsunami waves of three to four meters in height hit land in places. There were initially no reports of injuries or even deaths.

In Russia, the first tsunami wave hit the coastal region of Severo-Kurilsk, a settlement on the Russian Kuril Islands in the Pacific, according to Governor Valery Limarenko. He said the residents were safe and were staying on higher ground until the danger of another wave had passed.

In a video still, the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk, a town on the second largest Kuril island of Paramushir, is seen after a tsunami wave hit on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone/Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences via AP

Evacuation calls also in Japan and Hawaii

The Japanese authorities upgraded their tsunami warning this morning (local time): on the Pacific coast, there was a threat of tidal waves up to three meters high, from which residents in higher areas should seek shelter. On the coast of the north-eastern prefecture of Miyagi, tidal waves of 50 centimeters in height were initially recorded, while in other prefectures such as Fukushima, Hokkaido and Aomori waves of up to 40 centimeters in height were reported, according to Japanese television station NHK. There were no reports of problems at nuclear power plants.

Residents drive to higher ground on Wednesday Kushiro, a major Japanese city in the east of the island of Hokkaidō. Image: Keystone/Kyodo News via AP

The Japanese government set up a crisis team. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called on people to move to higher ground or evacuation buildings. However, according to a government spokesman, there were initially no reports of casualties or damage.

A tsunami warning with an evacuation order can be seen on a television screen in Tokyo on Wednesday morning. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Jiji Press

The state tsunami early warning system in the US also spoke of waves up to three meters high that could reach the coast of the state of Hawaii, thousands of kilometers from the quake's center, shortly after 10 p.m. local time (7 a.m. Swiss morning). Coastal residents should leave the endangered areas immediately or seek shelter in buildings of at least ten storeys, it said. In addition, ships should leave the harbors of Hawaii at the behest of the US Coast Guard to avoid being washed ashore by the waves.

On Tuesday evening (local time), the local warning system in San Francisco sent a tsunami warning to residents' cell phones. Image: Screenshot Helene Laube

A tsunami warning was also issued for Alaska's west coast. More distant Pacific states such as the Philippines and Indonesia also braced themselves for impending tidal waves.