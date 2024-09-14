  1. Residential Customers
82 summits in just 19 days Extreme mountaineer climbs all 4000m peaks in the Alps

Stéphanie Süess

14.9.2024

Spanish extreme mountaineer Kilian Jornet has scaled all 82 4,000-metre peaks in the Alps in a record time of 19 days. He shares his world record with his followers on Instagram.

14.09.2024, 18:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Kilian Jornet is a Spanish extreme mountaineer and has set a new world record.
  • He has climbed all 82 Alpine peaks over 4000 meters in the Alps.
  • The 36-year-old achieved this in just 19 days.
Show more

The Spanish extreme mountaineer and trail runner, Kilian Jornet, has broken a world record: He has climbed all 82 peaks that are over 4000 meters high in the Alps - in just 19 days. Two Italians had held the record since 2008. It had taken them 60 days.

This project demanded a lot from him, not only physically but also mentally. Mistakes could be fatal on these routes. During these almost three weeks, Jornet slept an average of five hours a day.

Alpinist friends accompanied the extreme mountaineer on various stages of the route and on a total of 32 of the 82 summits.

The 36-year-old has covered a total of 1207 kilometers and 75,344 meters of altitude - now he wants to recover.

