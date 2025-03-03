Cyclone off Australia: Extreme rower rescued from distress at sea - Gallery An Australian naval vessel fought its way through meter-high waves to rescue the extreme rower. Image: Keystone The rower Aurimas Mockus was in distress in the Coral Sea due to storm "Alfred". Image: Keystone Cyclone "Alfred" is moving towards the coast of Queensland. Image: Keystone Cyclone off Australia: Extreme rower rescued from distress at sea - Gallery An Australian naval vessel fought its way through meter-high waves to rescue the extreme rower. Image: Keystone The rower Aurimas Mockus was in distress in the Coral Sea due to storm "Alfred". Image: Keystone Cyclone "Alfred" is moving towards the coast of Queensland. Image: Keystone

Aurimas Mockus had almost reached his destination - after five months at sea. Only a few hundred kilometers separated him from Australia. But then a cyclone put the extreme rower's life in danger.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rower from Lithuania got into distress during a Pacific crossing due to a violent cyclone off the Australian coast - just a few days before his planned arrival in Queensland.

The rower was rescued by an Australian Navy vessel.

Aurimas Mockus had set sail from San Diego in California in October and was planning to row 12,000 kilometers to Brisbane on Australia's east coast. Show more

A rower from Lithuania got into distress during a Pacific crossing due to a violent cyclone off the Australian coast - just a few days before his planned arrival in Queensland. Aurimas Mockus has since been rescued by an Australian Navy ship, according to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

After the extreme athlete sent a distress signal at the end of last week due to cyclone "Alfred" over the Coral Sea, a rescue operation was initiated using aircraft and the naval vessel "HMAS Choules". Although he could not initially be located at the weekend, contact was made with the exhausted rower.

Mockus had set sail from San Diego in California in October and wanted to row 12,000 kilometers to Brisbane on the east coast of Australia. The plan now came to an abrupt end just 700 kilometers off the Australian coast. "Alfred" swept across the region with gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour and meter-high waves.

@Australian_Navy HMAS Choules, with an @AusAirForce #P8A has successfully rescued a Lithuanian solo rower from the Coral Sea! 💪🇦🇺 #YourADF supported the @AMSA_News-led #SearchandRescue operation. The sailor is aboard HMAS Choules en route to Port. pic.twitter.com/G66DBuls3y — Joint Operations Command (@hqjoc) March 3, 2025

First Pacific crossing ended similarly

"The solo sailor was rescued and is safe on board HMAS Choules, where he is being medically examined," the news agency AAP quoted Vice Admiral Justin Jones as saying. The ship was meanwhile on its way to Sydney.

The first person to row across the Pacific alone and without a stopover was Briton Peter Bird in 1982-1983. He is also listed in the Guinness Book of Records for this achievement. Bird was also in distress after 294 days at sea near the Great Barrier Reef, around 50 kilometers from the mainland, and was rescued by the Australian Navy. However, due to the proximity to the mainland, his undertaking was considered a success by the sport judges and the Ocean Rowing Society.