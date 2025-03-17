Trey Bridges helps friends in Tylertown (Missouri) sort out belongings that were not destroyed by a hurricane on Sunday. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The Midwest and southern US were hit by severe hurricanes over the weekend. The death toll in the area rose on Sunday.

Severe storms in the United States claimed the lives of at least 40 people at the weekend. The Midwest and the south of the USA were particularly affected by the storms. According to meteorologists, there is a particularly high risk for the region, but such extreme weather is not unusual in March. The National Weather Service largely gave the all-clear for the previously announced tornado warnings in South and North Carolina, eastern Georgia and northern Florida. However, dangerous winds could still occur.

In the US state of Missouri, around a dozen people have died as a result of the tornadoes. "It was a very difficult night," said Dakota Henderson in Missouri, who was looking after neighbors with other helpers and found five bodies in the remains of his aunt's house in Wayne County. However, he was able to save his aunt through a window of the only surviving room. "It's really shocking what happened to people last night."

Tornado Warning continues for Eva FL until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/SZI8J8xci0 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 17, 2025

In the US state of Alabama, the death toll rose to three, according to Dallas County Sheriff Michael L. Granthum on Sunday (local time). Among them was an 82-year-old woman whose prefabricated house was swept away by a tornado.

Storm damage after multiple tornadoes in Seymour, Missouri, on March 14, 2025. Image: Keystone/EPA/Trooper Austin James/Missouri State Highway Patrol

In the US state of Mississippi, six people lost their lives and three others were missing, according to Governor Tate Reeves. In Covington County, resident Traci Ladner watched as a tornado knocked down trees and power lines and destroyed a house. "I was crying. My legs were shaking. It was pretty scary," she told the AP. In the US state of Arkansas, the authorities have reported three deaths.

Sandstorms cost lives

Sandstorms triggered by the first strong gusts of the storm had already claimed the lives of people on Friday. According to police reports, eight people were killed in a pile-up involving at least 50 vehicles in the state of Kansas. Three more people were killed in car accidents during a dust storm in Amarillo, Texas.

Overall, extreme weather conditions prevailed in an area where more than 100 million people live. Snowstorms threatened the northern regions, while the risk of forest fires increased in the warmer and drier areas in the south. More than 130 fires blazed in Oklahoma, damaging or destroying almost 400 homes. Evacuations were ordered in some communities. The Department of Emergency Management also announced that four deaths have been confirmed in Oklahoma in connection with the fires or high winds.