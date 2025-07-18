Felix Baumgartner died on Thursday this week during a paragliding jump. Picture: Barbara Gindl/APA/dpa

Austrian extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner died in a paragliding accident on Thursday. Now an eyewitness reports that she heard a "roar" shortly before the crash.

An eyewitness has spoken out about the death of Austrian extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner

The woman claims to have heard a "roar" shortly before Baumgartner's crash.

Felix Baumgartner was world-famous for his space jump in 2012.

On Thursday, the extreme athlete died in a paragliding accident. Show more

An eyewitness in Porto Sant'Elpidio, Italy, reported hearing a roar during Felix Baumgartner 's fatal paragliding accident.

"Everything was normal, then he started spinning like a top," said 30-year-old Mirella Ivanov on Friday about the accident on Thursday afternoon.

"It crashed and we heard a roar. I actually turned around because I thought he had crashed on the rocks. Then I saw two lifeguards running," she said.

Mirella Ivanova had been near the crash site in the Marche region of central Italy with her two young children.

The 56-year-old extreme sportsman Baumgartner died in the crash next to a swimming pool near the Adriatic coast, as the mayor of the town of Porto Sant'Elpidio, Massimiliano Ciarpella, confirmed.

"It is a fate that is very hard to comprehend"

"It is a fate that is very hard to comprehend for a man who broke several records, who was an icon of flying and who traveled through space," Ciarpella told the AP news agency.

Baumgartner was world-famous for his space jump in 2012, in which he plummeted faster than the speed of sound. The cause of the paragliding accident was still under investigation.

Ciarpella said Baumgartner had been vacationing in the area. Investigators thought it was possible that Baumgartner had fallen ill during the fatal flight.

Videos of Felix Baumgartner flying a motorized paraglider over coastal towns had been posted on social media in recent days.

