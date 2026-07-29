Meta, the company behind Facebook, disappointed Wall Street with its outlook for the current quarter. The stock fell by more than 6 percent at one point during after-hours trading in the U.S. (File photo)

Meta, the company behind Facebook, disappointed Wall Street with its outlook for the current quarter. The stock fell by more than 6 percent at times in after-hours trading in the U.S. Meta projected revenue of between $61 billion and $64 billion for the current quarter, while analysts had expected an average of about $63 billion.

In its forecast for investments in AI infrastructure, Meta raised only the lower end of the range this time, from $125 billion to $130 billion. The expected upper limit for capital investments remained at $145 billion. In 2025, the company spent just over $72 billion on this.

The AI Race Poses Risks

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has big ambitions to outpace rivals such as ChatGPT developer OpenAI, as well as Google and Elon Musk’s AI company xAI, in the field of artificial intelligence. To that end, he is prepared to spend many billions—even at the risk of building up too much data center capacity. Meanwhile, some experts and investors doubt whether the money can be recouped.

The Facebook Group’s booming advertising business continues to provide the funding for its AI expansion. In the past quarter, Meta increased its revenue by 28 percent year-over-year to $60.8 billion. Net income came in at around $15.85 billion—14 percent less than a year earlier.

Most recently, 3.6 billion users accessed at least one Meta app. Three months earlier, that number had been 3.56 billion. The company also owns the messaging service WhatsApp, the photo and video platform Instagram, and Threads, an alternative to Musk’s Twitter successor, X.