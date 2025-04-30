Facebook and Instagram bring in billions for the meta group. With this financial cushion, Mark Zuckerberg is accelerating the high expenditure on AI infrastructure even further. (archive image) Keystone

With the tailwind of a booming advertising business, the Facebook group Meta is increasing its spending on AI infrastructure by billions more. This year, it plans to invest between 64 billion and 72 billion dollars, primarily in data centers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The previous range was 60 billion to 65 billion dollars. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has big ambitions to overtake rivals such as the ChatGPT developer OpenAI as well as Google and Elon Musk's AI company xAI in artificial intelligence. In the US, the company has only just launched an independent AI app - until now, the functions were mainly accessible via in-house platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

In the past quarter, Meta increased its turnover by 16% year-on-year to 42.3 billion dollars. Analysts had expected an average of 41.4 billion. At the bottom line, the quarterly profit jumped by 35 percent to a good 16.6 billion dollars.

For the current quarter, Meta is forecasting sales of between 42.5 billion and 45.5 billion dollars. The market had been expecting a forecast of a good 44 billion dollars. Meta shares rose by around four percent at times in after-hours trading.