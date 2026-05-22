Facebook co-founder and meta-CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies in a landmark trial over whether social media platforms such as Instagram have developed addictive features. (February 18, 2026) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

In the first test case on psychological damage caused by social media addiction in children, the Facebook group Meta as well as TikTok, Snap and YouTube have reached a settlement with a school district in Kentucky.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meta and other companies have reached an agreement in the first test case concerning possible psychological damage to children caused by social media addiction.

The lawsuit brought by a small school district in the US state of Kentucky was due to be heard in a federal court in Oakland, California, in June.

The settlement follows court defeats for Meta and YouTube in California and New Mexico.

In March, both companies were found responsible for developing addictive functions following a trial in Los Angeles. Show more

Meta and other companies have reached an agreement in the first test case concerning possible psychological damage to children caused by addiction to social media. The lawsuit brought by a small school district in the US state of Kentucky was due to be heard in a federal court in Oakland, California, in June. The court and the parties involved had selected the case as a test run among around 1,200 similar proceedings. However, the settlement only applies to the Breathitt County school district.

Meta reached an agreement with the school district on Thursday (local time), after the other defendants - TikTok, Snap and Google's YouTube - had already reached an agreement earlier in the week. The Meta Group, which owns Facebook and Instagram, did not disclose the financial terms.

The school districts are seeking compensation for costs they say they have incurred as a result of the impact of social media addiction on children's mental health. The Kentucky school district had sought more than $60 million to build a 15-year program to address mental health and learning disabilities.

Legal defeats for Meta and YouTube

The settlement follows court defeats for Meta and YouTube in California and New Mexico. In March, both companies were accused of developing addictive features following a trial in Los Angeles. The plaintiff stated that she had become addicted to social media as a child and that her mental health problems had worsened as a result. The jury awarded her around six million dollars in damages.

In New Mexico, a jury also ruled that Meta was harmful to the mental health and safety of children, in violation of state law.