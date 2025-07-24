The early bird may catch the worm - but can you pass an exam? A study from Italy shows that students have the best chances at lunchtime. (archive picture) Keystone

Whether it's a university exam or a job interview - timing can be crucial. This is shown by a study from Italy, in which researchers analyzed over 100,000 oral exams.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The result: the chances of passing are highest between 11.00 am and 1.00 pm. The success rate drops significantly early in the morning or late in the afternoon.

"We believe that this pattern could also extend to job interviews or other assessment processes," says study leader Carmelo Mario Vicario from the University of Messina.

Best results at lunchtime

The team analyzed the performance of over 19,000 students with 680 examiners at the University of Messina. More than 1,200 courses at all degree levels from October 2018 to February 2020 were taken into account. The study, which is published in the journal "Frontiers in Psychology", states that the period of the coronavirus pandemic, when many examinations took place online, was deliberately excluded in order to analyze face-to-face examinations.

The level of difficulty was also included in the analysis. In Italy, oral examinations are often not standardized, but have a major influence on the course of study. On average, 57 percent of exams were passed. The worst results were achieved at 8.00 am and around 4.00 pm.

Effects of the time of day - albeit different ones - have already been observed in judges: A 2011 study in Israel showed that parole applications were more frequently approved at the beginning of the day or after breaks. A kind of "decision fatigue" during working hours was suspected. In such cases, people tend to stick to the status quo - in this case, rejecting the parole application and keeping the offender in custody.

Fatigue and the internal clock

According to the team of the current study, the internal clock is likely to play a role in performance. Many students belong to the "night owl" chronotype and only reach their peak mental performance later in the morning. Examiners, on the other hand, are more often early risers who are particularly productive in the morning. Further studies that take into account factors such as sleep, stress, diet or daily form are still necessary.

For example, the researchers recommend scheduling exams or selection interviews in the late morning if possible - this is when performance peaks are most likely to overlap. "Our results show how strongly biological factors, which are often overlooked in everyday life, can influence assessment at crucial moments," says co-author Alessio Avenanti from the University of Bologna.